Doechii Sparks Explosive Debate With Her Controversial Dating Red Flag

Earlier this week, Doechii and her DJ Miss Milan went head to head during an episode of Hot Ones Versus. The two of them were asked to reveal what their biggest red flag is when it comes to choosing a romantic partner. The "Anxiety" performer's answer was pretty straightforward, as she simply wrote "a straight man." After the reveal, Miss Milan laughed, admitting that she was about to say "men" in general.

Unsurprisingly, social media users have a lot to say about Doechii's remarks, and are currently sounding off about them on Twitter. While many are angry at her for generalizing a large group of people, others are defending her right to have a preference. Some are also pointing out that she appeared to be joking, arguing that there's no need to get fired up.

Doechii's Sexuality

"If Doechii thinks dating a straight man is a red flag, that’s her prerogative. It’s HER dating preferences. We gotta stop being mad at not being an option for everybody. Sh*t is a non issue. Honestly," one supporter writes. "And this is where my Doechii train stops at. Good luck out there," someone else says.

In the past, Doechii has been open about her sexuality, discussing the fact that she's bisexual during an appearance on The Breakfast Club in December. "I’m bisexual. That’s cool,” she explained. "I’ve dated bisexual men, no problem.” At the time, she also revealed that she had a girlfriend.

Social Media Users React To Doechii Calling Straight Men Her Red Flag