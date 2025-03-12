Joe Budden Thinks Doechii Messed Up By Calling Straight Men Her “Red Flag”

BY Caroline Fisher 1419 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Joe Budden Doechii Red Flag Hip Hop News
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Doechii at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Dan MacMedan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
A comment Doechii made about straight men in an episode of "Hot Ones Versus" has earned mixed reactions from social media users.

Last week, Doechii sparked a huge debate following her appearance on Hot Ones Versus. She was joined by her DJ Miss Milan, and was asked to reveal one of her biggest dating red flags. Her answer was pretty straightforward, as on her board, she simply wrote "a straight man." Miss Milan then joked that she was about to write down "men" in general.

Doechii's remarks earned mixed reactions from social media users. While many found her comment about straight men offensive, others rushed to her defense. Some fans argued that she has a right to have preferences, also noting that she appeared to be at least partially joking. Joe Budden weighed in on all of this during an episode of his podcast this week, revealing that he thinks she made a bad move. "She don't date straight men, she might have even said that up here," he began. "So then what the f*ck is she talking about straight men for?"

Read More: Doechii And Nike Team Up To Silence Critics With Bold New Ad​

Doechii Named Billboard's Woman Of The Year

"When we have Doechii up here, and we see Doechii getting these awards and when we see her winning? Straight Black men feel represented also," Budden added. "They can identify with that." He continued, claiming that straight men didn't need to be dragged into the conversation. At the time of writing, Doechii has not publicly addressed the backlash she's received over her comments. It's far from all she's making headlines for these days, however.

Earlier this week, she was also named Billboard's Woman Of The Year. “After receiving the Billboard Women in Music Rising Star Award in 2023, Doechii has quickly gained recognition in the music industry for her bold creativity and impressive talent,” editorial director of Billboard Hannah Karp said in a statement. “With her genre-blending sound, Doechii is redefining what it means to be a trailblazer in the music industry. We are honored to celebrate Doechii and cheer on her continued success!”

Read More: Doechii Is Still Feeling Ecstatic About Her Performance With Lauryn Hill

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Doechii Debate Red Flag Hip Hop News Music Doechii Sparks Explosive Debate With Her Controversial Dating Red Flag 7.1K
Entertainment: 2025 Grammy Awards - Arrivals and Press Room Music Doechii Named Billboard's Woman Of The Year As Meteoric Rise Continues 291
DOECHII - Alligator Bites Never Heal Tour - Atlanta, GA Music Doechii Is Still Feeling Ecstatic About Her Performance With Lauryn Hill 490
Doechii Lauryn Hill Miami Jazz In The Gardens Festival Hip Hop News Music Doechii Hits The Stage With Lauryn Hill As Special Guest At Miami Jazz In The Gardens Festival 361