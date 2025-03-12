Joe Budden Thinks Doechii Messed Up By Calling Straight Men Her “Red Flag”

Last week, Doechii sparked a huge debate following her appearance on Hot Ones Versus. She was joined by her DJ Miss Milan, and was asked to reveal one of her biggest dating red flags. Her answer was pretty straightforward, as on her board, she simply wrote "a straight man." Miss Milan then joked that she was about to write down "men" in general.

Doechii's remarks earned mixed reactions from social media users. While many found her comment about straight men offensive, others rushed to her defense. Some fans argued that she has a right to have preferences, also noting that she appeared to be at least partially joking. Joe Budden weighed in on all of this during an episode of his podcast this week, revealing that he thinks she made a bad move. "She don't date straight men, she might have even said that up here," he began. "So then what the f*ck is she talking about straight men for?"

Doechii Named Billboard's Woman Of The Year

"When we have Doechii up here, and we see Doechii getting these awards and when we see her winning? Straight Black men feel represented also," Budden added. "They can identify with that." He continued, claiming that straight men didn't need to be dragged into the conversation. At the time of writing, Doechii has not publicly addressed the backlash she's received over her comments. It's far from all she's making headlines for these days, however.

Earlier this week, she was also named Billboard's Woman Of The Year. “After receiving the Billboard Women in Music Rising Star Award in 2023, Doechii has quickly gained recognition in the music industry for her bold creativity and impressive talent,” editorial director of Billboard Hannah Karp said in a statement. “With her genre-blending sound, Doechii is redefining what it means to be a trailblazer in the music industry. We are honored to celebrate Doechii and cheer on her continued success!”