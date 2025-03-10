Doechii Is Still Feeling Ecstatic About Her Performance With Lauryn Hill

BY Cole Blake 440 Views
DOECHII - Alligator Bites Never Heal Tour - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 13: Recording artist Doechii performs during her "Alligator Bites Never Heal" tour at Center Stage Theater on November 13, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Doechii revealed that "The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill" was the first full-length album she ever listened to.

Doechii says joining Lauryn Hill on stage during her Jazz In The Gardens festival set in Miami was the "greatest honor." She reflected on the experience in a lengthy post on Instagram on Sunday. Several celebrities including SZA, JT, and more popped up in the comments section to show love as well.

Doechii began by revealing that The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill was the first full-length album she listened to. "My mom would play it from top to bottom everyday on my way to school for years," she said. "I would sing your songs as if I wrote them, imagining myself on stage. Each song deepened my love for music and my curiosity to write raps. My favorite lyric in Doo Wop is 'don’t be a hard rock when you really are a gem' that stuck with me anytime I wanted to 'get even' or harden my heart towards those who wronged me. I carried your principles with me during my coming of age. And I carry them with me now at this current stage of my career, your lyrics are close to my heart."

Doechii's Woman Of The Year Award

Following the performance, Billboard announced that they'd be honoring Doechii with the 2025 Woman of the Year award at the Billboard Women in Music event. “After receiving the Billboard Women in Music Rising Star Award in 2023, Doechii has quickly gained recognition in the music industry for her bold creativity and impressive talent,” the editorial director of Billboard, Hannah Karp, said in a statement. “With her genre-blending sound, Doechii is redefining what it means to be a trailblazer in the music industry. We are honored to celebrate Doechii and cheer on her continued success!” SZA, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, and more have all won in recent years.

The win comes after a career year for Doechii in which she dropped her critically acclaimed studio album, Alligator Bites Never Heal. With the project, she took home Best Rap Album at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards among other nominations.

