Doechii Reveals What She Actually Wants To Be Doing In 20 Years

There's no doubt that the Swamp Princess, aka Doechii, has got it going on right now. She's fresh off of her historic GRAMMY win, taking home Best Rap Album with her Alligator Bites Never Heal mixtape. Moreover, she's going to be on some big festival stages later this year such as Lollapalooza.

On top of that she earned the high honor of being named as the Billboard Woman Of The Year. The editorial director of the publication, Hannah Karp, felt there was no one more deserving of the award. Honestly, we have to agree.

"After receiving the Billboard Women in Music Rising Star Award in 2023, Doechii has quickly gained recognition in the music industry for her bold creativity and impressive talent. With her genre-blending sound, Doechii is redefining what it means to be a trailblazer in the music industry. We are honored to celebrate Doechii and cheer on her continued success!"

She has faced her series of setbacks amid this irrefutable run, though, as well. She's been facing fierce industry plant accusations and was hit with intense backlash for her straight men being a "red flag" comment. But with all of these accomplishments and milestones, these types of things won't even leave a dent on her legacy.

Doechii "Anxiety"

But in speaking of her legacy in hip-hop, Doechii doesn't plan on doing this for her whole life. Even though she's clearly great at her craft and is passionate it about, she has other things she wants to accomplish. After being asked where she sees herself "20 years from now," here's what she had to say.

"I hope I’m resting. I hope to be writing books or to have other creative facets that don’t generate money—doing things just to do them, not as a job. Hopefully, I’m wealthy enough to never have to work again, she began.

"And I hope I maintain how I express myself. I never want to tense up or think, Because I’m this old, I can’t do this. No matter how old I get, I’m still twerking on the floor. I want to maintain that everybody else’s perceptions of what Jaylah can do or should do never affect what Jaylah wants to do."