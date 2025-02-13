Doechii "Alligator Bites Never Heal" Skyrockets On Billboard Charts After Grammy Win

Doechii’s meteoric rise continues after her historic win and electrifying performance at the 2025 Grammy Awards. In the first full sales week after the Grammys, Alligator Bites Never Heal surged to No. 14 on the Billboard 200, marking Doechii’s first top 20 album with 31,000 units sold. The album’s mometum secured more than doubled weekly sales. Her lead single, "Denial Is A River," reached number 27 on the Hot 100. Becoming her highest-charting single to date.

On February 2, the TDE rapper became only the third woman to win Best Rap Album, joining Lauryn Hill in 1997 (as part of the Fugees) and Cardi B in 2019. She delivered one of the night’s most talked-about performances. She blended "Catfish" and "Denial Is a River" for a high-energy set. It highlighted her commanding stage presence and razor-sharp choreography. Hours after her Grammy triumph, Doechii capitalized on the moment by dropping Nosebleeds, a track that cleverly nods to Kanye West’s famous 2005 Grammy acceptance speech. In a playful twist, she echoes Ye’s iconic words from his College Dropout win. She raps, "Everybody wanted to know what Doechii would do if she didn’t win / I guess we’ll never—." The shape-shifting beat and confident delivery make it a bold declaration of her growing dominance.

Doechii's Alligator Bites Never Heal

The release follows the cinematic music video for "Denial Is a River," which arrived after a cryptic marketing campaign. Doechii teased fans with nostalgic ’90s sitcom-style promos. The Denial Is a River Show sparked speculation about a larger project. The teasers led to the video, which features Zack Fox, Earl Sweatshirt, Teezo Touchdown, and ScHoolboy Q.