Doechii Is A Bona Fide TV Star In New Music Video For "Denial Is A River"

BYGabriel Bras Nevares39 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Doechii Denial Is A River Music Video Show Watch Hip Hop News
Screenshot via @Doechii YouTube channel, "Doechii - Denial Is A River Show" video. Music video by Doechii performing DENIAL IS A RIVER.© 2024 Top Dawg Entertainment, LLC, under exclusive license to UMG Recordings, Inc.
We finally got the star-studded "show" we've been waiting for.

If Doechii really wants to start her own classic sit-com, then her new "Denial Is A River" music video is the perfect pitch for it. While many fans hoped that Zack Fox, Baby Tate, Earl Sweat – sorry, Brad Pitt – and more costars would actually join her for a show of some sorts, this creative visual treatment is a very compelling alternative. It eventually switches from the TV aesthetics to a modern look along with an amazing one-take shot, going over the TDE signee's career evolution and animated therapy session. It's a killer move, and one that she will follow up with a special livestream with fans at 6PM EST today (Thursday, January 2).

For those unaware, Doechii previewed this "Denial Is A River" music video with some hilarious skits featuring the aforementioned stars, plus ScHoolboy Q, SiR, Teezo Touchdown, and others. They included a telenovela spoof, a slap-heavy pop-off on anyone who stepped in her way, and Zack Fox learning the hard way that Q never shares his weed. We can't imagine what other skits this crew filmed together, and what other material could overjoy fans who looked forward to a full-on series.

Read More: Best Hip-Hop Collaborations Of 2024

Doechii's "Denial Is A River" Music Video

Whether or not that eventually happens down the line feels entirely within Doechii's decision, will, and ability, which is very exciting to see. This rollout for ALLIGATOR BITES NEVER HEAL, on which "Denial Is A River" is a strong highlight, continues to resonate with die-hards and new audiences, paving the way for an outstanding 2025. The Tampa femcee garnered a lot of praise and conversation last year that seems harder to live up to with each rising and praiseful remark, but she hasn't missed yet.

Meanwhile, despite all these excellent celebrations and achievements, Doechii wants to make it clear that she's not just here for the fun and games. She recently spoke on the depth of the hip-hop art form and how its artists must defend it against those who would rather water its soul, meaning, and values down. We'll see what the new year brings for this rollout and moment, yet we're sure that it will champion the culture.

Read More: Hip-Hop’s Biggest Breakout Stars Of 2024

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...