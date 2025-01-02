Doechii Is A Bona Fide TV Star In New Music Video For "Denial Is A River"

We finally got the star-studded "show" we've been waiting for.

If Doechii really wants to start her own classic sit-com, then her new "Denial Is A River" music video is the perfect pitch for it. While many fans hoped that Zack Fox, Baby Tate, Earl Sweat – sorry, Brad Pitt – and more costars would actually join her for a show of some sorts, this creative visual treatment is a very compelling alternative. It eventually switches from the TV aesthetics to a modern look along with an amazing one-take shot, going over the TDE signee's career evolution and animated therapy session. It's a killer move, and one that she will follow up with a special livestream with fans at 6PM EST today (Thursday, January 2).

For those unaware, Doechii previewed this "Denial Is A River" music video with some hilarious skits featuring the aforementioned stars, plus ScHoolboy Q, SiR, Teezo Touchdown, and others. They included a telenovela spoof, a slap-heavy pop-off on anyone who stepped in her way, and Zack Fox learning the hard way that Q never shares his weed. We can't imagine what other skits this crew filmed together, and what other material could overjoy fans who looked forward to a full-on series.

Doechii's "Denial Is A River" Music Video

Whether or not that eventually happens down the line feels entirely within Doechii's decision, will, and ability, which is very exciting to see. This rollout for ALLIGATOR BITES NEVER HEAL, on which "Denial Is A River" is a strong highlight, continues to resonate with die-hards and new audiences, paving the way for an outstanding 2025. The Tampa femcee garnered a lot of praise and conversation last year that seems harder to live up to with each rising and praiseful remark, but she hasn't missed yet.