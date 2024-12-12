Doechii Drops Lengthy Statement On The History Of Hip-Hop Amid Criticism Of Her Music

Variety's Hitmakers Brunch - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 07: Doechii attends the Variety Hitmakers Brunch at NYA WEST on December 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Doechii says hip-hop has "always been deep."

Doechii shared a lengthy statement on social media, Wednesday night, discussing the importance of hip-hop and the evolution of the genre. It comes as she's been blowing up in popularity throughout 2024, following the release of her mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal. On social media in recent days, some users have been criticizing her music for being too deep.

"Our music has always been deep," she began. "It’s always been complex and it’s always been soulful/spiritual. We use hip hop to evolve. To protest. To celebrate. Etc. Art/music plays a role in why a lot of us are proud to be black today. Our culture is all through these genres. Don’t let these people brainwash you into disconnecting from the soul of hip hop by convincing you it isn’t cool or it’s 'too deep.' It’s always been that deep for us and it should stay that way. We created it! Once we lose the soul we’ve lost the genre."

Doechii Performs During "Alligator Bites Never Heal" Tour

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 13: Recording artist Doechii performs during her "Alligator Bites Never Heal" tour at Center Stage Theater on November 13, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

She continued: "Nobody should be redefining our art form but us. Anybody talking sh*t about hip hop that makes you think or makes you feel something— should immediately be recognized as a opp. Ask yourself what they gain from us watering down our music, taking the soul out, only discussing surface level topics and becoming less conscious. Only a specific group of people benefit from us not being introspective. Tighten up."

Doechii Discusses The Importance Of Hip-Hop

The statement comes after Doechii announced plans to drop her major label debut album, next year, during an interview with Variety. She also recently made headlines for performing on NPR's Tiny Desk. Check out Doechii's full post on X below.

