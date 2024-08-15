TDE Drops Release Date For Doechii Mixtape "Alligator Bites Never Heal"

The rapper is ready to strike back.

Doechii is ready for her big moment. The rapper broke out with the single "What It Is" in 2023, but she has a lot more up her sleeve. Top Dawg Entertainment is positioning her to be a star, and the signee is gearing up for the release of her third mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal, as a result. The mixtape is a notable step forward for Doechii, as it will mark the first full-length project she's dropped since signing with TDE in 2022. We not only have a title and a striking mixtape cover, but a proper release date.

TDE unveiled Doechii's mixtape to the world on August 14. The label tweeted out the cover, which sees the rapper holding an albino alligator (naturally). The most exciting part of the announcement, though, was the release date. Fans won't have to wait long to hear Doechii's latest offering, because its set for release on August 30. It's a quick turnaround, but it makes sense given the promise that TDE made in January. A document was passed around at an Isaiah Rashad featured the names of every artist on the TDE roster. The conclusion that was drawn was that every one of them plan to drop a new album in the calendar year.

Doechii's First TDE Tape Will Drop On Her Birthday

Doechii talked about the inspiration behind her upcoming mixtape back in May. She voiced a desire to embody her Florida upbringing, and showcase cultures that most rap fans don't see. "I wanted to take my audience to the swamp," she told Elle Magazine. "Not a lot of people see that very country Florida environment like that. Usually when people think of Florida, they think of Miami. So I wanted to take them out of the city and show them a country aesthetic. I’m gearing up for an album."