SZA, Jay Rock, Doechii, Schoolboy Q, And More Will Drop New Projects On TDE This Year

Top Dawg Entertainment has played host to some of the biggest and best names in rap and R&B across the past decade. Even with Kendrick Lamar's departure from the label they still have a stacked roster of talent. And according to a new document passed around a recent Isaiah Rashad show they could be gearing up for an absolutely massive 2024. The document in question is a list of 2024 project releases on the label. Included on the list is Schoolboy Q, Sir, Jay Rock, Doechii, Ray Vaughn, Zacari, SZA, Ab-Soul, Isaish Rashad, Kal Banx, Devin Malik, Lance Skiiiwalker, three brand new artists to the label, and one entire label compilation.

Very little is currently known about most of the projects. The SZA release is presumably LANA, a deluxe version of her album SOS that she's been teasing since last month. It's also unclear if the projects are listed in the anticipated order of their release. For two of the label's banner artists in particular it's been quite a while since their last studio album. Schoolboy Q's most recent project was 2019's Crash Talk. While Jay Rock's last outing was 2018's Redemption. Neither album was met with the same critical acclaim as their early works. Check out the full list of anticipated released below.

SZA Headlines Stacked TDE 2024 Release Calendar

One of the most highly-anticipated projects on the list is Doechii's. The versatile singer and rapper is yet to release her major label debut album for TDE but there's quite a few reasons to be excited. She dropped a massively acclaimed EP in 2022 that contained the hit "Persuasive." She also dropped one of the biggest rap hits of 2023 with "What It Is" featuring Kodak Black.

Fans have high hopes for SZA's new project LANA. She's been teasing the deluxe version since last month which has fans speculating what artists could be on board for remixes. What do you think of the list of potential new releases on Top Dawg Entertainment this year? Which project are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comment section below.

