SZA Reveals She's Working On A New Song With Paramore

The confirmation is big news for fans of her pop-punk song "F2F."

SZA Performs At Rogers Arena

SZA fans are some of the most consistently curious in all of music. Some of that is because she can be a bit cryptic with sharing information and doesn't always follow-up quickly on some of her promises. Lucky for them, she'll be guesting on Apple Music Live later this week. To build up hype for the appearance Apple Music took to social media to gather some fan questions for the R&B darling to answer. But it was one answer in particular that left fans pretty excited.

In late 2022, SZA released her highly-anticipated new album SOS. The project was stacked with singles that had already been big hits like "Good Days," "I Hate U," and "Shirt." But it also spawned some major hit singles of its own like "Kill Bill," "Snooze," and "Nobody Gets Me." But on one fan-favorite deep cut called "F2F," she wanders somewhere that nobody anticipated. The track is a full embrace of the aesthetic and styles of pop punk and one that fans took to surprisingly well. In the new Apple Music video, she was asked about a potential collaboration with one of the biggest and most acclaimed pop-punk outfits around, Paramore. With a short answer, she confirmed to fans that something was in the works. Check out the video of her response below.

SZA Confirms Paramore Collab

The waves of success from SOS are still being felt today. While "Kill Bill" departed from the Hot 100 a few weeks ago, "Snooze" is still going strong. In fact, the song is still currently residing in the top 10 of the Hot 100 this week. SZA also appears on the #21 song on this week's chart, "Rich Baby Daddy" alongside Drake and Sexyy Red.

The R&B megastar has repeatedly teased that she's working on a deluxe edition of SOS called LANA. She first revealed the projects existence last year, though news on it has slowed in recent weeks. What do you think a potential SZA and Paramore collab would sound like? Are you excited for the two artists to cross paths? Let us know in the comment section below.

