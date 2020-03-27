paramore
- MusicHayley Williams Net Worth 2024: What Is The Paramore Singer Worth?Dive into Hayley Williams' dynamic career as the lead vocalist of Paramore and her ventures into solo projects and business.By Rain Adams
- MusicSZA Reveals She's Working On A New Song With ParamoreThe confirmation is big news for fans of her pop-punk song "F2F."By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicRod Wave And NBA Youngboy Could Drop A New Song Together SoonRod said on an IG live that Youngboy sent him a song to feature on.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicRod Wave Speaks On Sampling Paramore In New Track "Crazy""I wasn’t even aware that they weren’t fond of clearing songs until I was actually in that boat."By Tallie Spencer
- SportsSteph Curry Sings "Misery Business" With Paramore: WatchSteph Curry had the time of his life last night. By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureRico Nasty Joins Paramore Onstage At LA ShowRico Nasty had a "full circle" moment recently.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicParamore Covers Beyonce In HoustonParamore pulled out an unexpected song at a show in Houston.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Joins Paramore On Stage For "Misery Business"Lil Uzi has famously been a fan of Paramore and the band's lead singer, Hayley Williams.By Noah Grant
- MusicSZA Teases Hayley Williams Collab On TwitterSZA says she talks to Hayley Williams "more than you’d think."By Cole Blake
- MusicWillow Smith Says She Was Bullied For Liking Paramore & My Chemical RomanceWillow Smith reveals that she was bullied in school for liking genres like metal and punk rock.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly & Travis Barker Annihilate Paramore's "Misery Business"Machine Gun Kelly tapped his buddy and fellow rocker, Travis Barker, to perform Paramore's 2007 hit, "Misery Business," as part of MGK's #LockDownSessions.By Lynn S.