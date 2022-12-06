SZA hinted at collaborating with Paramore’s Hayley Williams on Twitter, Tuesday, exciting fans at the idea. The post comes ahead of the release of SZA’s highly-anticipated sophomore album, S.O.S.

“I talk to her more than you’d think lol,” SZA replied to a fan who had asked about Williams.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 22: SZA performs at 2018 BET Experience Staples Center Concert, sponsored by COCA-COLA, at L.A. Live on June 22, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ser Baffo/Getty Images for BET)

While she hinted at working with Williams down the road, she won’t be featured on S.O.S. SZA revealed the tracklist for the album, earlier this week. The project features Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, and more artists.

Hayley Williams has also been active musically as of late. She and the rest of Paramore are gearing up to release their first album in nearly six years with This Is Why. The project is due out on February 10, 2023.

As for when Williams and SZA could collaborate is unclear. The TDE singer previously admitted that she doesn’t “see longevity” in her music career.

“I feel like music, in this capacity, I don’t see longevity,” she told Billboard. “I like to create, I like to write, I like to sing, and I like to share. But I don’t know if chasing after superstardom or whatever I’m supposed to be doing right now is sustainable for me or for anybody. I’mma take a good swing at it, and I’mma give ’em my absolute best.”

She further added: “I only do what I want to do, and this makes me feel free and safe and unrestricted.”

SZA’s S.O.S. will be arriving on Friday, December 9. The project will be her first since 2017’s Ctrl.

