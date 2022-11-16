SZA says that her highly-anticipated sophomore album is titled, S.O.S., and will be dropping in December. The TDE singer spoke about the project during a new interview with Billboard.

“I hate the red tape analytics of dropping anything — it’s so stressful,” she tells Billboard’s Heran Mamo. “I definitely have heard [the term ‘digital service provider’] more this week and last week than I have ever.

She continues: “I don’t like the way it sounds — it sounds stressful and like something that requires a lot of attention and maneuvering. I hate the word ‘single.’ It’s like, ‘What the f–k separates a single from other sh-t on my album that I like? Why does it have to be different?’”

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 25: SZA performs onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images )

While she says the new album will be out in December, SZA admits she’s “currently stressed” about meeting the deadline.

S.O.S. will be SZA’s first album since 2016’s Ctrl, which launched her into mainstream stardom. Despite her success in the industry, SZA says that she doesn’t see herself “chasing after superstardom” for long.

“I feel like music, in this capacity, I don’t see longevity,” she says to Billboard. “I like to create, I like to write, I like to sing, and I like to share. But I don’t know if chasing after superstardom or whatever I’m supposed to be doing right now is sustainable for me or for anybody. I’ma take a good swing at it, and I’ma give ’em my absolute best.”

The announcement comes after SZA shared her long-awaited single, “Shirt,” last month. The release came alongside a music video starring LaKeith Stanfield. She also dropped a teaser titled, “PSA,” last week, building excitement for an album announcement.

Revisit SZA’s “Shirt” before the release of her new album, S.O.S. below.

