S.O.S.
- MusicSZA Grossed Over $30 Million On "S.O.S" Tour: ReportSZA reportedly grossed $1.9M a night on average during the "S.O.S" tour.By Aron A.
- SongsLatto Rips Through SZA’s “Smoking On My Ex Pack” On New FreestyleLatto takes on a stand-out record from SZA’s "S.O.S" for a fiery new freestyle.By Aron A.
- MusicSZA Chooses "Kill Bill" & "Nobody Gets Me" As First "S.O.S" Singles For RadioSZA chooses two fan favorites to push to radio. By Aron A.
- NumbersSZA Shows Off Her Booty As "S.O.S" Holds Onto #1 Spot For 3 Weeks StraightSZA spends another week atop the Billboard 200 after "S.O.S" sells 118K in its third week. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureTDE Drops Music Video Teaser For SZA's "Kill Bill""Kill Bill" quickly became a standout on the SZA's second studio album.By Jada Ojii
- Pop CultureTDE's Punch Shouts Out Doubters & SZA Fans Who "Stayed Patient" For "S.O.S." AlbumSZA's "S.O.S." album has received viral success since its release in early December.By Jada Ojii
- MixtapesSZA Shines On "S.O.S." Ft. Travis Scott, Ol' Dirty Bastard & MoreThe hitmaker's anticipated album has arrived.By Erika Marie
- MusicSZA Got Ghosted By A Few Features She Wanted For Her Album“I wish you showed up for me,” the R&B singer says to her desired collaborators.
By Isaac Fontes
- MusicSZA Details "S.O.S." Cover Art Being Inspired By Princess DianaGet ready, because "S.O.S." finally arrives tonight.By Erika Marie
- MusicSZA Hints That She Might Be Done With Music SoonThe singer-songwriter shared that she's "definitely about to get up out of here shortly."By Jada Ojii
- MusicSZA Reveals Tracklist For "S.O.S." With Travis Scott, ODB & MoreSZA has shared the full tracklist for her new album, "S.O.S."By Cole Blake
- MusicSZA Performs On "SNL" & Announces "S.O.S." Release DateSZA has confirmed the release date for her next album.By Cole Blake
- MusicSZA Announces New Album, "S.O.S." Dropping In DecemberSZA says that her next album is titled "S.O.S." and will be releasing next month.By Cole Blake