SZA finally arrived with her second studio album, S.O.S in December. The singer didn’t disappoint, which clearly reflected on the charts. SZA’s new album currently holds the #1 spot for the third week in a row, bearing out plenty of holiday releases.

Shortly after selling 128,000 in her third week, SZA blessed the ‘Gram with new heat in the form of a thirst trap. The singer shared a short video of herself wearing a bikini bottom as she showed off her booty. From the looks of it, SZA is either on the set of a photo or video shoot so perhaps, we’ll catch this particular look in some new visuals.

“3 weeks at number one fully minding my business n not giving a fuck . Thank God,” she captioned the photo dump, including the thirst trap.

Of course, the picture had everyone talking, especially after she addressed plastic surgery rumors on her new album. As many speculated whether she went under the knife, she appeared to confirm the gossip.

“Talkin’ I’m off the bench like Brady, I’m pressin’ n***** like KD, it’s up,” she sings on the titular song. “Remind you of Dеlla Reese. So classic, that ass so fat, it look natural, it’s not”.

She also addressed the matter again on “Conceited” where she shrugged off everyone’s opinion about her body.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 09: SZA performs on the main stage during Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park on July 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

“I don’t like nobody, I don’t feel guilty about it/ I just got my body done, ain’t got no guilt about it/ I just heard your opinion, I could’ve did without it,” she sings.

2023 is evidently off to a great start for SZA but it will certainly only get better from here. The singer is set to launch the North American leg of her upcoming tour in February, beginning in Colombus, OH. From there, she’ll hit cities like Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Vancouver, and Toronto. Then, she’ll be closing things out in L.A. on March 22nd.