SZA’s newest album, SOS, has landed at the top of the Billboard 200 chart for a second week. She shared the highly-anticipated album back on December 9.

The album earned 180,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Dec. 22. Of that figure, SEA units comprise 179,000 while album sales make up 1,000. SOS debuted on the chart with 318,000 units to lead it above the competition.

SOS features guest appearances from Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, and even the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard. She also worked with producers and songwriters including Babyface, Jeff Bhasker, Benny Blanco, Rodney Jerkins, DJ Dahi, Gabriel Hardeman, Ant Clemons, Lizzo, and Björk. SZA released the singles “Good Days”, “I Hate U”, “Shirt”, and “Nobody Gets Me,” in support of the album. It is her first project since 2017’s Ctrl.

“It’s my first album in five years, so I’m ready to be a different person and step into this new part of my life,” she recently explained to GQ. “Really exemplify who this character is and get to know myself better while everyone else gets to know me live at the same time.”

Following the release of SOS, SZA will be touring across North America in 2023. She made the announcement on Instagram, earlier this month. SZA will be hitting Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., NYC, Dallas, Seattle, and many more beginning in February.

Elsewhere on the Billboard 200 chart, Taylor Swift’s Midnights landed in second place. The former No. 1 earned 155,000 equivalent album units. There were also several holiday albums that resurfaced on the charts. Michael Bublé’s Christmas, Nat King Cole’s The Christmas Song, Vince Guaraldi Trio’s A Charlie Brown Christmas, as well as Mariah Carey’s Merry Christmas all cracked the top 10 as well.

