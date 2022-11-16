charts
- MusicAries Spears Calls Out DJ Vlad: "Stop Thinking You Know More Sh*t About Black Culture Than Black People"Aries Spears had enough of DJ Vlad during their interview.By Cole Blake
- NumbersDrake Set To Hit New Milestone On The U.K. ChartsDrake continues to do numbers.By Alexander Cole
- MusicSexyy Red Sits On Top Of Billboard's First Ever TikTok Songs ChartSexyy Red is riding a TikTok hit to the top of a brand new chart.By Lavender Alexandria
- Music7 No. 1 Rap Songs From 2014Iggy Azalea’s domination of the Billboard Rap Charts broadened the scope of women in rap in 2014.By Demi Phillips
- MusicGunna's New Album, "A Gift & A Curse," Dominates Apple Music ChartsGunna is topping the Apple Music charts with his latest release.By Cole Blake
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Ties With Drake And Future's Billboard Chart RecordsNBA YoungBoy has tied with Drake and Future for third most Billboard 200 top 10 albums among rappers.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureJack Harlow's "Jackman" First-Week Sales Numbers Are InThe 10-track project landed at No. 13, behind projects like Trippie Redd's "Mansion Musik" and Kali Uchis' "Red Moon In Venus."By Hayley Hynes
- MusicRich The Kid Blasts Billboard's New "Fan Packs" Bundle RuleBillboard's new rule would re-allow merch bundles to contribute to chart placements, which Rich The Kid believes benefits "floppin' a** artists."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicFuture's "I Never Liked You" Continues Billboard 200 StreakFuture's "I Never Liked You" has remained on the Billboard 200 chart for over a year.By Cole Blake
- MusicThe Weeknd Ties Michael Jackson’s "Billboard" RecordThe Weeknd has tied a "Billboard" record set by Michael Jackson.By Cole Blake
- MusicSZA's "SOS" Spends 10th Week At No.1 On Billboard 200SZA's "SOS" has spent its 10th week atop the Billboard 200.By Cole Blake
- MusicIce Spice Enters Top 10 For 1st Time With PinkPantheress CollabIce Spice has made her first appearance inside of the top 5.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureSZA Ties Whitney Houston's Billboard RecordThe "SOS" singer is the first R&B album to dominate the charts for seven weeks, or at least the first since Houston's sophomore effort.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKendrick Lamar's "DAMN" Reaches 300 Weeks On Billboard 200Kendrick Lamar's "DAMN" has never fallen off of the Billboard 200 chart.By Cole Blake
- MusicSZA's "SOS" Hits 5th Straight Week At No. 1 On Billboard 200SZA's "SOS" is continuing to dominate the Billboard 200 chart.By Cole Blake
- NumbersNBA YoungBoy's "I Rest My Case" Sells 30K Copies In First WeekHITS Daily Double also reported numbers for French Montana's "Coke Boys 6" with DJ Drama and Real Boston Richey's "Public Housing, Pt. 2."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSZA's "SOS" Reaches Historic Milestone On Billboard 200SZA has reached a rare milestone on the Billboard 200 with her album, "SOS."By Cole Blake
- MusicSZA's New Album "SOS" Tops Billboard 200 For 2nd WeekSZA's "SOS" is back on top of the Billboard 200.By Cole Blake
- MusicDrake Seems To Shade Taylor Swift Over Billboard Hot 100Drake crossed out Taylor Swift's name while sharing the Billboard Hot 100 on IG.By Cole Blake