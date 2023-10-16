Aries Spears Calls Out DJ Vlad: “Stop Thinking You Know More Sh*t About Black Culture Than Black People”

Aries Spears confronted DJ Vlad while speaking with him for a recent interview, telling the VladTV CEO to stay out of Black culture. The argument began while discussing the current state of hip-hop with Spears not being a fan and Vlad defending it. Vlad noted that hip-hop wasn't a top genre in the 1990s, prompting a disagreement. Eventually, Vlad realized he was incorrect.

"Apologize to me n***a. Stop thinking you know more shit about Black culture than Black people!" Spears screamed at Vlad. "You know your facts like you would know your rhythm n***a. Fuck outta here." From there, Vlad clarified that hip-hop became the top-selling genre by 1999. "Don't you ever say another word to me," Spears said while describing Vlad as a "troll."

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ - MAY 19: Comedian Aries Spears performs at The Stress Factory Comedy Club on May 19, 2022 in New Brunswick, New Jersey. (Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images)

His spat with Spears isn't the only issue that Vlad has had in recent days. Last week, he released a lengthy statement condemning Drake and DJ Khaled on Twitter. He was upset about the artists' silence on the conflict in Israel and Palestine. While he defended the current generation of rappers with Spears, he took a different take during the previous statement.

On their silence, he theorized: “It's because both are so thirsty to maintain their relevance that they wouldn't dare risk insulting a segment of their fanbase. Heaven forbid that Drake might debut at #2 behind Taylor Swift because some of his Palestinian fans chose to not stream his album. And it would be the end of the world if Khaled sold a few less sneakers because some Jewish people decided not to buy his Jordans. That's the difference between artists of today and timeless legends like 2Pac. You know damn well Pac would be the first one to speak out about something so close to home.”

