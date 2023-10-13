DJ Vlad On Drake And DJ Khaled Comments: “Their Voices Are Powerful”

DJ Vlad recently called out Drake and DJ Khaled for failing to speak up about the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Caroline Fisher
Earlier this week, DJ Vlad took to social media to call out Drake and DJ Khaled for failing to speak up about the Israel-Palestine conflict. According to him, they should be using their platforms to raise awareness, particularly since they're Jewish and Palestinian. The journalist went in on both of them, claiming the only reason they chose not to say anything was to not upset people and lose fans.

“It's because both are so thirsty to maintain their relevance that they wouldn't dare risk insulting a segment of their fanbase," he wrote. "Heaven forbid that Drake might debut at #2 behind Taylor Swift because some of his Palestinian fans chose to not stream his album. And it would be the end of the world if Khaled sold a few less sneakers because some Jewish people decided not to buy his Jordans. That's the difference between artists of today and timeless legends like 2Pac. You know damn well Pac would be the first one to speak out about something so close to home.”

DJ Vlad Says Drake And DJ Khaled "Should Learn" About Israel-Palestine Conflict

Recently, DJ Vlad appeared on The Breakfast Club where he elaborated on his comments. He explained that though the two artists aren't obligated to speak on the conflict, he believes they should. When Charlamagne Tha God suggested that they might have not said anything because they don't feel well-educated on the topic, he says that's not an excuse.

"As representatives of these communities, their voices are powerful," he explained, noting that they both have access to plenty of people who could educate them on the topic. "You probably should learn about it," he adds. What do you think of DJ Vlad calling out Drake and DJ Khaled for not commenting on the Israel-Palestine conflict? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

