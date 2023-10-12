Ja Rule Defends Drake And DJ Khaled Amid DJ Vlad Diss

Recently, DJ Vlad came at Drake and DJ Khaled on social media, claiming that the two of them are wrong for not speaking out about the conflict between Israel and Palestine. “Has anyone noticed that the most famous Jewish person on Earth, Drake, and the most famous Palestinian person on Earth, DJ Khaled, haven't said a single thing about the Gaza-Israel conflict?" he began.

"It's not like Drake is too busy. He's been writing paragraphs about Joe Budden hurting his feelings about his new album. DJ Khaled has been working overtime promoting his new Jordan sneakers. But both of them have been silent on this topic. Why is that?” DJ Vlad continued, “It's because both are so thirsty to maintain their relevance that they wouldn't dare risk insulting a segment of their fanbase."

Read More: DJ Vlad Condemns Drake & DJ Khaled For Silence On Israel-Palestine Conflict

Ja Rule Says "It's A Tough Thing"

"Heaven forbid that Drake might debut at #2 behind Taylor Swift because some of his Palestinian fans chose to not stream his album," he added. "And it would be the end of the world if Khaled sold a few less sneakers because some Jewish people decided not to buy his Jordans. That's the difference between artists of today and timeless legends like 2Pac. You know damn well Pac would be the first one to speak out about something so close to home.”

TMZ recently asked Ja Rule about his thoughts on the matter, and according to him, "it's a tough thing." He went on to describe how he doesn't think anybody should feel obligated to do anything, despite expectations from fans. Ja Rule also added that people may not always feel as "educated" as necessary to speak on serious topics like that, encouraging fans to "give them time" to address them if they choose to. What do you think of Ja Rule coming to Drake and DJ Khaled's defense? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Joe Budden Fires Back At Critics Saying He’s Unqualified Amid Drake Feud

[Via]