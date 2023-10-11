Floyd Mayweather Pledges Support And Supplies To Israel

Floyd Mayweather has sent a private jet filled with supplies to Israel amid the nation's ongoing conflict with Palestine. Sources told TMZ that Mayweather's plan will land this weekend and contain everything from food to bulletproof vests. While Mayweather will not accompany the flight, it will be staffed by a four-man team of experienced pilots who have worked with Mayweather for a long time.

Meanwhile, Mayweather also voiced his support for Israel on social media. "I stand with Israel against the Hamas terrorists. Hamas do not represent the people of Palestine but are a terrorist group that are attacking innocent lives! I stand for all humans and wish for the safe return of all Americans and Israelis and any human that were kidnapped as hostages during these horrific war crimes. This is not a time for politics. This is a time for safety first and foremost. God Bless America, God Bless Israel, God Bless Human Kind! I stand with Israel and Jews all around the world. I condemn antisemitism at all cost, I stand for Peace, I stand for Human Rights! Terrorism Is Never The Answer!" Mayweather said in a series of statements.

Israel-Palestine War: Latest Updates

Fighting continues in Israel and the Palestinian enclave of Gaza following the surprise incursion by Hamas into Israel over the weekend. Hamas, widely condemned as a terrorist organization, are militant Palestinian nationalists who control the Gaza Strip. Israel responded to the attack by declaring a state of war and promising "mighty vengeance" on Palestine. The following days saw intensive bombing campaigns from the Israeli air force. Furthermore, Israel shut down the Palestinian power grid, depriving the occupied nation of electricity.

Both sides have accused the other of atrocities and war crimes. While difficult to fully verify, the death toll is believed to be nearing 2000, with thousands more injured. Hospitals in Gaza are already reporting shortages of supplies such as antiseptic and disinfectant. Meanwhile, the international community has largely fallen in behind Israel. President Biden has reiterated the US' support for Israel and "enhanced the military posture [of the US] in the region". Elsewhere, Israel has bombed parts of southern Lebanon in the past 24 hours in response to actions made by Hezbollah, another militant group in the region.

