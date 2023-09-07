Ja Rule Takes Shots At 50 Cent’s Mic Throw In Now Deleted Instagram Post

50 Cent has been facing criticism from all angles for his most recent controversy. After experiencing technical difficulties during a show he got so frustrated that he threw his microphone into the crowd. The mic happened to hit a radio host watching the show which resulted in an investigation for battery and is likely to head to a lawsuit. He's already taken some shots from one rival, The Game, who took to his Instagram story to call 50 out for coming to LA and hitting women. Now another adversary he's often gone back and forth with is taking shots of his own.

In a now deleted Instagram post, Ja Rule called out 50 for his behavior and didn't mince words. "We ain’t forget… Enjoy those criminal charges and lawsuit d*ckhead!!!" Ja captioned his post according to TMZ. The post itself featured a video stitching together numerous 50 Cent incidents from the past. It's unclear why he deleted the post so quickly after making it but going easier on 50 Cent certainly isn't a likely reason. The pair have no been taking shots at each other for two full decades and it doesn't seem like they'll stop any time soon.

Ja Rule And 50 Cent Beef Lives On After Mic Throw

The response from Ja Rule also has to do with a critique 50 Cent made of one of his recent performances. 50 took aim at Ja for depicting himself as Jesus during a performance at the BMI R&B/Hip Hop Awards. Even though Ja Rule deleted his specific callout post, his comments are still filled with fans either defending him from 50 or doubling down on his criticisms.

50 also ended up in a weird debate with fans after posting a painting to his Instagram earlier this week. The paiinting showed Michael Jackson handing his crown to Chris Brown. In the caption 50 implied that Chris Brown is one of the best artists around right now. What do you think of Ja Rule's newest criticism's of 50 Cent? Let us know in the comment section below.

