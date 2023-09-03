50 Cent Addresses Audio Issues And Lil Wayne Walkout At LA Show

50 Cent has broken his silence on his now infamous show in Los Angeles. The show, which is part of the Final Lap Tour, saw Fif hit an audience member with a faulty microphone. Furthermore, Lil Wayne reportedly bailed as a special guest moments before he was meant to come on stage. Fif has now responded to the audio issues part of the infamy. He took to Instagram, posting headlines about Lil Wayne suffering audio problems while performing at Beyoncé’s LA show as well as about Lil Wayne’s reported bailing on Fif’s show.

“👀Damn only thing left is Taylor swift show. I fired everyone involved in the audio department, if the mic don’t work your ass don’t work here,” Fif wrote as a caption on the post. However, the veteran rapper made no further comments about the events that took place during the show. The next post on his Instagram was a promotional video for his show in Mountain View. Lil Wayne himself is yet to release a statement about reportedly leaving Fif’s show before he was supposed to perform.

More Trouble Brewing For Fif

However, the issues appear to just keep compounding for Fif. Circling back to the mic-throwing incident, that moment has led to Fif being named as a suspect in a battery case by the LAPD. The moment occurred when Fif, apparently tired of his mics failing to work, threw one into the crowd. It struck Power 106 host Bryhana Monegain in the head, leaving a nasty laceration. Monegain later posted pictures of her injuries to social media, showing the gnarly cut as well as her outfit covered in blood.

“Let’s be very clear, as I told LAPD this afternoon, my client, Curtis [50 Cent], would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone,” attorney Scott Leemon confirmed to the media earlier this week. “Anyone saying something different doesn’t have all the facts and is misinformed.” However, at this time, it appears that the police are continuing with their investigation for the moment.

