50 Cent Defended By DJ Envy Amid Mic-Throwing Battery Incident With Radio Host

When 50 Cent aggressively threw a mic in the crowd during a recent performance, he couldn’t have imagined how it turned out. Moreover, he struck Power 106 radio host Bryhana Monegain in the face, leaving her injured. However, not everyone thinks that Fif is in the wrong here, or at least, that he didn’t have any ill intent. Recently, on Friday (September 1), TMZ spoke to another radio host, DJ Envy of The Breakfast Club, about the incident. In his remarks, the media personality said that the G-Unit mogul didn’t mean to hit anyone with the mic and just had some bad luck with where it landed.

Still, Envy did concede that it’s an overall “terrible situation,” but seemed to chalk it up to Curtis Jackson’s throwing skills. After all, 50 Cent had an embarrassing first pitch at a Mets game some time ago, so there’s precedent for him not being good with the wrist flicks. In addition, the radio host said that he doesn’t think Monegain is overreacting at all, and that the New York MC will probably do his best to help her out. Whether that’s financially or something greater remains to be seen, but Envy seems confident that it’ll all be okay.

DJ Envy Speaks On 50 Cent’s Current Legal Situation

Regardless, he doesn’t agree with people who think that Monegain pressing charges is taking things too far. 50 Cent’s lawyer, Scott Leemon, recently spoke to Page Six about this incident, in which the rapper frustratedly throwing malfunctioning mics amid other tech difficulties during his show. “As I told LAPD this afternoon, my client Curtis would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone,” he stated. “Anyone saying something different doesn’t have all the facts and is misinformed.”

Meanwhile, the clip itself made many revisit the conversation of how artist treat fans at performances and vice versa. We’ll see just how much the Queens native will have to answer for in legal and financial terms. It’s still too recent and unclear to tell, but it certainly opened up a Pandora’s box for Fif. With that in mind, come back to HNHH for the latest news and updates on DJ Envy and 50 Cent.

