50 Cent’s Microphone-Throwing Video Results In Backlash After Lawyer Speaks Out

While he was known for his wild antics in the early days of his career, 50 Cent has grown substantially over the past decade. He often presents himself as a business-oriented professional, though that’s never stopped him from throwing the occasional dose of shade at other celebrities on social media. Regardless, his behaviour in person is typically much more mature, though a concert this week found the father of two on what appears to have been a bad day. In a viral video, Fif throws two microphones into the crowd watching his Final Lap tour, one of which left Power 106 personality Bryana Monegain with some serious head injuries.
“Let’s be very clear, as I told LAPD this afternoon, my client, Curtis [50 Cent], would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone,” attorney Scott Leemon confirmed to the media earlier this week. “Anyone saying something different doesn’t have all the facts and is misinformed.” As AllHipHop notes, the Power producer is currently the criminal subject of a battery investigation. Cardi B found herself in a similar situation earlier this summer but ultimately worked her way out of any legal repercussions.
50 Cent’s Lawyer Speaks on Rapper Throwing Microphone On Stage
Though 50’s legal team is taking care of business, that hasn’t stopped internet users from bashing the “I Get Money” artist for his aggression. “I’ll never understand the ‘throwing things/ breaking s**t that’s not mine’ trope that ni**as be having,” one person tweeted after watching the video. “I haven’t been 6 years old since I turned 7. Tf be wrong with y’all?”
“This is st*pid. When you are rich and you act like this, you don’t really care about your money. She will sue the hell out of 50 Cent and get paid well,” another person speculated.
Social Media Reacts
Keep scrolling to see what Twitter users have been saying about the video of 50 Cent’s microphone-throwing antics. Do you think that the New Yorker’s behaviour was immature? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.