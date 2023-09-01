50 Cent’s Microphone-Throwing Video Results In Backlash After Lawyer Speaks Out

While he was known for his wild antics in the early days of his career, 50 Cent has grown substantially over the past decade. He often presents himself as a business-oriented professional, though that’s never stopped him from throwing the occasional dose of shade at other celebrities on social media. Regardless, his behaviour in person is typically much more mature, though a concert this week found the father of two on what appears to have been a bad day. In a viral video, Fif throws two microphones into the crowd watching his Final Lap tour, one of which left Power 106 personality Bryana Monegain with some serious head injuries.

“Let’s be very clear, as I told LAPD this afternoon, my client, Curtis [50 Cent], would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone,” attorney Scott Leemon confirmed to the media earlier this week. “Anyone saying something different doesn’t have all the facts and is misinformed.” As AllHipHop notes, the Power producer is currently the criminal subject of a battery investigation. Cardi B found herself in a similar situation earlier this summer but ultimately worked her way out of any legal repercussions.

50 Cent’s Lawyer Speaks on Rapper Throwing Microphone On Stage

50 Cent suspect in criminal battery after throwing mic and hitting fan pic.twitter.com/hLH1xJfOqm — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) August 31, 2023

Though 50’s legal team is taking care of business, that hasn’t stopped internet users from bashing the “I Get Money” artist for his aggression. “I’ll never understand the ‘throwing things/ breaking s**t that’s not mine’ trope that ni**as be having,” one person tweeted after watching the video. “I haven’t been 6 years old since I turned 7. Tf be wrong with y’all?”

“This is st*pid. When you are rich and you act like this, you don’t really care about your money. She will sue the hell out of 50 Cent and get paid well,” another person speculated.

Social Media Reacts

Keep scrolling to see what Twitter users have been saying about the video of 50 Cent’s microphone-throwing antics. Do you think that the New Yorker’s behaviour was immature? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

I’ll never understand the “throwing things/ breaking shit that’s not mine” trope that niggas be having. I haven’t been 6 years old since I turned 7. Tf be wrong with y’all https://t.co/J9BDX1t220 — show em my watch mama (@vas_hon) August 31, 2023

I want to live in a world where there are no celebs. They are all clowns.🤡 All they care is collecting money and treat people like a fool. All criminals. https://t.co/nbAICu5s1I — Funda (@funda0073) September 1, 2023

that second one could've killed someone 😭😭😭 https://t.co/bDvN6JYPmz — Name (@Chalkedpost) August 31, 2023

It’s giving cardi😭 smh why the hell he do that https://t.co/2foN2aNUBY — Jennifer Slay💛✨ (@jennwilliams23) September 1, 2023

This is stupid. When you are rich and you act like this, you don't really care about your money.

She will sue the hell out of 50 Cent and get paid well. https://t.co/2W3G80yx0H — EmperorX (@EmperorXLair) September 1, 2023





Imagine paying to see a 50 cent concert and leaving a millionaire. Some people have all the luck https://t.co/J5IsErECVa — Bruce Wayne🦇 (@just_squid) August 31, 2023

Too old to be throwing tantrums lol https://t.co/PTERiCSef4 — Q (@Que_Hill) August 31, 2023

You can take the artist out of the early 2000s but you can’t take the early 2000s out of the artist https://t.co/kSwRgz2It2 — Nathan Macintosh (@Nathanmacintosh) September 1, 2023

Not only would my neck be broke, i would also be blind an paralyzed. https://t.co/JKT3O1aoBg — The Real Destiny Marilyn (@sweet_novacanee) August 31, 2023

