50 Cent’s Microphone-Throwing Video Results In Backlash After Lawyer Speaks Out

First we saw audiences throwing things at performers, but lately, the tables have taken a messy turn.

BYHayley Hynes
50 Cent’s Microphone-Throwing Video Results In Backlash After Lawyer Speaks Out

While he was known for his wild antics in the early days of his career, 50 Cent has grown substantially over the past decade. He often presents himself as a business-oriented professional, though that’s never stopped him from throwing the occasional dose of shade at other celebrities on social media. Regardless, his behaviour in person is typically much more mature, though a concert this week found the father of two on what appears to have been a bad day. In a viral video, Fif throws two microphones into the crowd watching his Final Lap tour, one of which left Power 106 personality Bryana Monegain with some serious head injuries.

“Let’s be very clear, as I told LAPD this afternoon, my client, Curtis [50 Cent], would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone,” attorney Scott Leemon confirmed to the media earlier this week. “Anyone saying something different doesn’t have all the facts and is misinformed.” As AllHipHop notes, the Power producer is currently the criminal subject of a battery investigation. Cardi B found herself in a similar situation earlier this summer but ultimately worked her way out of any legal repercussions.

Read More: Cardi B Legally In The Clear Following Microphone-Throwing Incident

50 Cent’s Lawyer Speaks on Rapper Throwing Microphone On Stage

Though 50’s legal team is taking care of business, that hasn’t stopped internet users from bashing the “I Get Money” artist for his aggression. “I’ll never understand the ‘throwing things/ breaking s**t that’s not mine’ trope that ni**as be having,” one person tweeted after watching the video. “I haven’t been 6 years old since I turned 7. Tf be wrong with y’all?”

“This is st*pid. When you are rich and you act like this, you don’t really care about your money. She will sue the hell out of 50 Cent and get paid well,” another person speculated.

Read More: The Game Takes Shots At 50 Cent Following Microphone Throw

Social Media Reacts

Keep scrolling to see what Twitter users have been saying about the video of 50 Cent’s microphone-throwing antics. Do you think that the New Yorker’s behaviour was immature? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.



[Via] [Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, and has been since 2021. She began writing for the website that same year, primarily covering content in the Music, Pop Culture, and Streetwear niches after graduating from Vancouver’s Blanche Macdonald Centre with a Fashion Marketing Diploma. She previously reported on Travel, Entertainment, Beauty, and News at Narcity Canada for over three years. Hayley has also contributed articles and interviews within these realms to Folklr Magazine and the Calgary Journal while studying Journalism at Mount Royal University. In her spare time, she freelances for Bandbox Vinyl, having already interviewed hip-hop icons like Atmosphere and explored Syd’s discography. Hayley also uses her expansive pop culture knowledge and passion for astrology/self-enhancement to help others explore their curiosity in an ongoing Instagram video series. Among her favourite hip-hop artists are A$AP Rocky, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, and Mac Miller.