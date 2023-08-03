Cardi B Legally In The Clear Following Microphone-Throwing Incident

At the end of last month, Cardi B made headlines for her heated response to a Las Vegas audience member throwing their drink at her. The rap diva was understandably upset, considering the recent uptick in fans throwing objects at unsuspecting performers. Cardi B went all out, however, launching her microphone into the crowd. It ended up hitting someone, but according to them, they weren’t even the one who threw the drink. Overall, the incident definitely put a damper on Cardi’s “Bodak Yellow” performance.

The unnamed woman who was hit by the microphone filed a police report the next day, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The police report states that “she was struck by an item that was thrown from the stage” at Drai’s Beachclub. Footage from the incident appears to show the microphone hitting another concertgoer, the alleged drink-thrower, and then bouncing onto the individual who filed the police report. Cardi was listed as a battery suspect as a result. Luckily for the rapper, however, it’s now been revealed that she is no longer facing any criminal charges.

Cardi B’s Criminal Battery Case Dropped

Apparently, the case never even made it to the District Attorney. “This afternoon we were notified by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept., that as a result of their investigation, there will be NO charges against Cardi,” her lawyers told TMZ. “On behalf of Cardi, we appreciate the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept’s diligent and prompt resolution of this matter.”

Footage circulated after the incident, which showed Cardi requesting that fans throw water at her during the show. After the mic-throwing fiasco, she made a witty remark to the crowd. “I said splash my p*ssy, not my face, b*tch,” Cardi said. The audio production company that owns the infamous microphone later decided to auction it off for charity. It’s currently listed for a whopping $100K.

