dropped
- MusicKanye West Settles Lawsuit Over Unpaid Rent To Miami StudioKanye West has one less legal battle to worry about.By Cole Blake
- MusicCardi B Legally In The Clear Following Microphone-Throwing IncidentCardi B's battery case has been dropped.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureKanye West Finally Dropped By LawyersThe New York City law firm representing Ye in a copyright case previously took out newspaper ads publicly denouncing him.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music50 Cent Reacts To Kanye West Being Dropped By His Lawyers50 Cent responded to Kanye West being dropped by his legal team on Instagram.By Cole Blake
- TVNeNe Leakes Drops Lawsuit Against Bravo & Andy Cohen Over Discrimination AllegationsThe 54-year-old has filed to dismiss without prejudice, meaning she can reopen at a later time.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeCharges Against Bronx Rapper C Blu Dropped After Being Accused Of Shooting NYPD OfficerThe charges against C Blu, a 16-year-old rapper from the Bronx, have been dropped.By Cole Blake
- CrimeSlim Jxmmi's Battery Case Dropped After Girlfriend Denies Initial ClaimThe alleged victim in Slim Jxmmi's battery case has recanted.By Jordan Schenkman
- Pop CultureAri Lennox Says She Wants To Be Dropped From Her Label: "I'm Done & Tired"The fallout from the "Podcast & Chill" drama continues.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicChris Brown Takes Matters Into His Own Hands & Drops His "Donda" VerseChris Brown posted his verse from "Donda" that was dropped from the final cut.By Cole Blake
- SportsTim Tebow Released By Jacksonville JaguarsTim Tebow is no longer apart of the Jacksonville Jaguars.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicDaBaby Dropped From The Parklife Festival Lineup Following Controversial RantParklife Festival has removed DaBaby from the official lineup on its website.By Joshua Robinson
- CrimeCharges Against Chicago Rapper Bandman Kevo DroppedBandman Kevo says the charges from his recent arrest in Miami have been dropped.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureTony Hinchcliffe Dropped By Talent Agency After Saying Asian Slur During Stand-Up SetTony Hinchcliffe has been dropped by his talent agency, WME, following his viral stand-up set where he spewed racism towards the Asian community.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsChargers Release Veteran Pro-Bowl CB Casey HaywardThe Chargers released veteran cornerback Casey Hayward, Saturday.By Cole Blake
- MusicTory Lanez Pledges To Have An "Unproblematic Year"After a false report surfaced that Megan Thee Stallion had dropped all charges against Tory Lanez, the Canadian rapper shared a few words in response. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicPop Smoke's Auto Theft Charge Has Been DroppedFollowing his sudden murder, police have decided to drop the auto theft charge previously filed against Pop Smoke. By Mitch Findlay
- CrimeNicki Minaj's Sex Offender Husband's Charges Dropped By D.A.Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty's sex offender registration charges were dropped by the L.A. D.A.'s office, but only due to the federal case against him.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureJennifer Lopez Heads Into Super Bowl Weekend With Settled $150K LawsuitCase closed. By Chantilly Post