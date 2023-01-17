50 Cent responded to reports of Kanye West’s lawyers dropping the polarizing rapper on Instagram, Monday. The legal firm took out newspaper ads to alert Ye that they are no longer representing him in a New York lawsuit.

“The lawyers don’t give a fvck what you do if you pay them,” 50 captioned the post. “Wait so you mean to tell me they don’t even want the man money they dropping him.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 20: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson performs onstage at STARZ Madison Square Garden “Power” Season 6 Red Carpet Premiere, Concert, and Party on August 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for STARZ)

The Greenberg Traurig Law Firm took out the ad, explaining that they have been unable to reach West. They explain that they’re dealing with a “breakdown in communication” and that West “deactivated the phone number previously used to contact him.”

They further described the ad as a “multi-prong approach” to find the rapper.

“Publication of the Withdrawal Order’s contents in two Los Angeles-area newspapers, where Ye appears to reside, will also apprise him of the Withdrawal Order,” the document reads.

It continues: “Given Ye’s public status, publication of the Withdrawal Order will likely garner significant media attention, resulting in broader publication and provide an even greater likelihood of apprising Ye of the Order.”

A judge granted Greenberg Traurig permission to formally withdraw from representing West back on November 30.

The aforementioned law firm isn’t the only party having trouble finding West. Ye’s former business manager, Thomas St. John, has also complained about being unable to locate the artist. St. John is suing West for breach of contract.

Check out 50 Cent’s post on Instagram regarding Kanye West below.

