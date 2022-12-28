Kanye West has been going through some very difficult times as of late. Many of these difficult times have been the direct cause of his own actions. For instance, many have sworn off associating with West following his recent brigade of Nazi propaganda.

From his association with Nick Fuentes to his most recent interview with Gavin McInnes and Alex Jones, Ye has gone off the deep end. His obsession with Jewish people and Naziism is simply disturbing. Additionally, his fans have no clue if he will be able to snap out of it.

Kanye West, left, talks with Golden State Warriors co-owner Peter Guber the game during the game against the Boston Celtics in the third quarter at Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif., on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (Photo by Ray Chavez/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images)

Is Kanye Missing?

In a recent report, it was revealed by Ye’s former business manager Thomas St. John that Kanye is now missing. St. John has been trying to get in contact with Kanye for a while. This is because he wants to serve him a lawsuit. However, St. John claims that Ye has been impossible to find.

As St. John revealed, Kanye hired him to be the CFO of Donda. Overall, his salary was $300,000 per month. Subsequently, they had a contract for 18 months. However, Ye eventually stopped paying St. John, who now wants the $4.5 million that he is allegedly owed.

Kanye West arrives at the Balenciaga show on May 22, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

At this point, it could just be that Ye is aware of the impending lawsuit and wants to go somewhere he cannot be found. However, if that is not the case, then this latest news is fairly concerning. After all, Ye’s most recent actions are that of someone who isn’t in complete control of their faculties.

