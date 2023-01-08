Last year, Kanye West was almost constantly in the headlines. Whether for feuding with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, or proclaiming his adoration for Hitler and his Nazis, there was no shortage of drama attached to the father of four’s name throughout 2022.

As December came to a close, however, reports surfaced claiming that the rapper is missing. According to his former business manager, Thomas St. John, Ye has been unreachable for several weeks now.

Kanye West missing? Ex-business manager can’t find rapper to serve him lawsuit. #KanyeWest pic.twitter.com/nr61BQ8oTm — Dr Vincent Sativa 🇺🇸 (@The_Weed_Shop) January 1, 2023

Some initially speculated that the 45-year-old could just be laying low after a chaotic year. Others immediately expressed their concerns. After so many tumultuous headlines surrounding West for months, the sudden silence feels undeniably jarring to fans.

Now one week into 2023, the father of four’s name began making rounds on Twitter. Specifically, people questioned where he could possibly be. “So are Britney Spears and Kanye West for real missing??” one user asked, addressing another ongoing dark pop culture theory regarding the “Gimme More” singer.

According to, to another tweet, Ye may be safe and sound in his happy place – church. “Eagle-eyed fans of [the Yeezy founder] spotted [him] at church after some time of missing rumours,” a post from Saturday (January 7) says.

Kanye West NOT missing However eagle-eyed fans of Ye spotted the rapper at church after some time of missing rumours The Donda rapper donned a green jacket a baseball cap, and jeans, while having an conversation at the chapel #KanyeWest #kanyewest #kanyemissing #kanyewestmissing pic.twitter.com/9jC96j81is — The UFO News (@kredisi_destek) January 8, 2023

In the accompanying photo, a man closely resembling West is seen wearing an army green jacket and a baseball cap with jeans. He stands with at least two other men, with reports stating they were conversation at the chapel.

At this time, it remains unclear if the apparent image of the Atlanta-born creative is recent. Following St. John’s prior claims, many accused him of spreading “fake news.”

Last month he revealed in court that Ye went missing as his former manager was attempting to sue him for breach of contract. The former reportedly agreed to pay the latter a $300K monthly retainer, though an “aggressive” meeting between the two ended those payments.

“[St. John] needed a guarantee that [West] wouldn’t abruptly abandon the commercial relationship, in addition to the financial costs and hazards associated with committing to [Kanye West] as client,” a lawsuit obtained by AllHipHop says. “But Mr. St. John offered to settle for a contract lasting at least 18 months.”

See Twitter’s reaction to the Yeezus hitmaker’s alleged disappearance below. Afterward, let us know what you’d like to see from Kanye West in 2023 in the comments.

So Y’all Just Finna Ignore The Fact

Kanye West Been Missing And Ain’t Nobody Said Or Heard Nothing — #LLTrill (@241ydn) January 8, 2023

So are Britney Spears and Kanye West like for real missing ?? — *risa* 🌞⚔️ (@itsCarisa1) January 7, 2023

Kanye west is going through the worse time of his life and you think he will pull up in Ghana to perform at #BlackStarLineFestival ? Kyere se🤣 same of u get shallow mind, specially Sarkfans 😂 men lost billions, his been missing for weeks per news and u think his coming to gh?😂 — @deNene Nene (@GovernoNene) January 7, 2023

He not missing, that man does not want to be bothered. — Tdelante (@Tdelantec1) January 7, 2023

The old Kanye or Hitler Ye? — Vernest Brown (@MiscreantFreed) January 7, 2023

