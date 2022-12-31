Kim Kardashian is opening up about life post divorce from Kanye West. The mom of four recently caught up with Gwyneth Paltrow on the actress’ GOOP podcast. She dished on her marriage and divorce from the Yeezy star.

“I feel honestly my last marriage was my first real,” Kim shared. “The first one, I just don’t know what was happening. “The second one, I wanted to be married so badly. All my friends were at that place and that’s where I should have been. And I didn’t accept that that just wasn’t where I was and realized that that was ok.”

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 16: Kim Kardashian West (L) and Kanye West attend the 69th NBA All-Star Game at United Center on February 16, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Kim previously married music producer Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2003. In 2011, she married NFL star Kris Humphries, before splitting after just 72 days. As for her marriage to Kanye, Kim filed for divorce from the star after 7 years of marriage.

She recently opened up about co-parenting with her controversial ex in an interview on Angie Martinez’ IRL Podcast. “I had the best dad and I had the best memories and the greatest experience and that’s all I want for my kids. As long as they can have that, that’s what I would want for them, you know.”

Kim and Kanye share four children together — all under 10 years old. The SKIMS founder says she’ll share more about her relationship with Ye when their kids are old enough to understand. “When they are we will have those conversations. I’ll be so prepared but until then I will do anything to keep their life as normal as possible.”

Kim also says she’s still open to marriage and kids. “I have this fantasy in my head, like, ‘Fourth time’s a charm — it’s gonna work out.”

