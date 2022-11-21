It’s coming up on two years since Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West. Even all this time later, the father of four seems to be as stubborn as ever as he draws out the legal process leading up to the finalization of their separation.

Even with her ex’s past desperate bids to get her back, the socialite has been enjoying life as a single woman. Though things didn’t quite work out with Pete Davidson (he’s since moved on to Emily Ratajkowski), the SKIMS founder has been putting her career and motherhood first as of late.

Ye, for his part, has been busy as well. After losing out on countless partnerships due to his anti-Semitic remarks online, the rapper made an announcement earlier this week that he’s planning a presidential run for 2024. Making things even more controversial, he’s working with Milo Yiannopoulos as his campaign manager.

All of this is certainly exciting for West. Unfortunately, it seems he’s so caught up that he forgot all about his deposition with Kardashian’s lawyers. They were hoping it would take place on November 16th.

Legal documents seen by TMZ reveal that the meeting will now take place on November 29th at 9:30 AM. This means the “Ultralight Beam” artist has one last shot at making things right before the December 14th trial.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attend “China: Through The Looking Glass” Costume Institute Benefit Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

If the Yeezy founder misses the upcoming date, it could mean big trouble for him in the courtroom.

Lest we forget, it’s entirely possible that the co-parents might reach a settlement before the trial begins. However, knowing West, we won’t hold our breath.

The reality star’s attorney is Laura Wasser. Her ex, on the other hand, has gone through at least five attorneys throughout the proceedings. The main reason Kardashian’s team wants to deposition is to gain an understanding of the sources of conflict. Also, they’re seeking to finalize which witnesses should take the stand.

Earlier this year, a judge granted the 42-year-old’s wish of having her single status legally restored. She and West have had some undeniably rough patches this year. Surprisingly, they were recently spotted chatting on the sidelines of their son’s flag football game.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at their sons football game in Inglewood today. pic.twitter.com/PrjMGFP7eA — Kimberlina (@KNKWupdates) November 6, 2022

Do you think that Ye will show up to his deposition later this month? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more pop culture news updates.

