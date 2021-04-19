kimye divorce
- Pop CultureDr. Umar Johnson Claims Kim Kardashian "Used" Kanye West Following $200K Child Support OrderThe 48-year-old also touched on Deion Saunders and the "Good Morning America" scandal during his sit-down.By Jada Ojii
- RelationshipsKanye West Skips Kim Kardashian Divorce Deposition Ahead Of December TrialLast week's failed deposition has been rescheduled to the morning of November 29th.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsTaylor Swift Shaded Kimye Divorce On "Midnights" Album, Fans Speculate"Vigilante Shit" from the 32-year-old's latest release has been raising some eyebrows online.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsAmber Rose Wasn't Shocked By Kimye's Divorce, Says Reality Star Seems "Really Happy" With Pete DavidsonRose appeared on the "It's Tricky with Raquel Harper" podcast, during which she shared her thoughts on the demise of Kim and Kanye's relationship.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsYe & XXXTentacion's "True Love" Addresses Kimye Custody BattleKanye's new song is one of this week's hottest releases.By Hayley Hynes
- TVKim K Details How Ye Helped With Her "SNL" Hosting Gig On "The Kardashians"Kim shared that her ex "took a coach, commercial flight, [and] sat in a seat next to the bathroom" on his way to New York to meet with Dave Chappelle ahead of her debut.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKanye West Responds To "Eazy" Video Backlash & Kim Kardashian Concern: "Art Is Not A Proxy For Harm""Art inspires and simplifies the world."By Taiyo Coates
- Pop CultureKanye West Shares Feelings On Finalized Kim Kardashian Divorce: "Feels Like Your Kids Were Snatched From Your Control"Ye details divorce in a multitude of ways.By Taiyo Coates
- RelationshipsChaney Jones & Kanye West Make Their Fling Instagram Official Amid Kim K Divorce BeefAs Ye's lawyer puts up roadblocks in his divorce, he's been spotted shopping in Miami with Chaney Jones.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsKanye West Legally Objects Kim Kardashian's Request To Have Her Single Status Restored"It's almost certain the judge will restore Kim's single status next month," TMZ claims.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsKimye Divorce Update: Kardashian Hopes To Have Her Single Status Restored Next MonthThe mother of four could go to court for a non-disparagement order, but sources say that's not in her plans.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Distracts Us From Kanye West Drama With A Hot Bikini Photo DumpThe mother of four is looking sunkissed and snatched.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsKim Kardashian & Kanye West Appear Amicable At Malibu LunchKimYe are on good terms, it would seem.By Joe Abrams
- RelationshipsKim Kardashian Includes West Surname In Signature Amid Kanye DivorceIt seems like the mogul may continue going by Kim Kardashian West. By Madusa S.
- GossipKanye West "Annoyed" With Kim Kardashian Divorce Narrative: ReportKanye West's reportedly "super annoyed" that people think it was Kim Kardashian's idea to file for divorce. By Aron A.