While sitting down with The Breakfast Club, Dr. Umar Johnson offered his take on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West after the rapper was recently ordered to pay $200K per month in child support.

Saying that the Kardashian “used” West, Johnson also called the six-figure child support payments “ridiculous,” pointing out that both celebrities are rich.

In the interview, which was posted online early Friday, DJ Envy asked Johnson if things would be different for the Donda rapper if he was with a Black woman.

“Oh absolutely. I think Kim Kardashian used him,” he said straightaway. “And the fact that they’re making that man pay $200,000 a month in child support when both he and the wife are billionaires are absolutely ridiculous. I think that they wanna break him.”

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 16: Kim Kardashian West (L) and Kanye West attend the 69th NBA All-Star Game at United Center on February 16, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Seemingly alluding to West’s recent controversial comments, Johnson added, “And although I don’t agree with the way in which Kanye articulated some of his thoughts, I appreciate the fact that he was the first Black man since Michael Jackson to speak truth to power.”

As HotNewHipHop previously reported, West and Kardashian finalized their divorce last month. The reality star filed back in February 2021.

The pair will now share custody of their kids, with the Chicago native ordered to dish out $200,000 per month in child support payments.

West will also be responsible for half of their four children’s security and education expenses.

Following reports of the child support order, many fans referenced lyrics from West’s hit song “Gold Digger” despite Kardashian having wealth long before dating her ex-husband.

What are your thoughts on Johnson’s interview? Check out the interview below and sound off in the comments.

