50 Cent has been branching faster and further into the realm of TV, and he has no plans of stopping anytime soon.

Curtis Jackson is well known for his impact on the hip-hop industry, and he has accumulated an impressive list of achievements throughout the years. From rapping and acting to even becoming a successful businessman, the New York City native has no shortage of accomplishments under his belt.

50 Cent performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

These days, Fif has shifted his focus to television. As he aims to conquer this new landscape, the father of two has been working on numerous projects that will be released within the coming months.

One such venture, according to The Hollywood Reporter, is his upcoming show Property Players. Starring The Breakfast Club host, DJ Envy, the forthcoming arrival will be an unscripted reality series following the media personality’s family-run real estate business.

Jackson teamed up with A&E Networks to make his on-screen dreams come true, and has already been flaunting his expanding TV empire through Instagram. “I’m working over here at a different pace,” 50 said in a recent post’s caption. “GLG GreenLightGang Boom.”

The Get Rich or Die Tryin’ hitmaker has announced release dates on two other upcoming shows as well. His eight-episode series, BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast is set to debut on October 23 through the STARZ network, followed shortly after by Hip Hop Homicides which will premiere just over a week later on November 3.

The latter, which is set to be hosted by Van Lathan through WE tv, is a docuseries covering the murders of rappers such as XXXTentacion, Pop Smoke, King Von, and more.

(L-R) Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Joseph Sikora and Starz CEO Jeffrey Hirsch attend the Power Book IV: Force Premiere at Pier 17 Rooftop on January 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ)

Amongst his busy production schedule, 50 Cent has still not responded to his son offering him $6,700 for just 24 hours of his time

