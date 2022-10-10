For the past few weeks, 50 Cent’s oldest son, Marquise Jackson, has been slamming him over his child support payments. During an interview with Choke No Joke, Marquise explained that the funds provided weren’t nearly enough for his lifestyle.

Fif paid $6,700 per month to his baby’s mother, but Marquise believed that did not suffice. “$81,000 is not a substantial amount of money. You can’t just live anywhere. You talking about you got beef with everybody in the industry, you can’t just live anywhere,” he told the host.

Following his comments, social media users ridiculed him and labeled him ungrateful. However, this did not stop him from getting his point across. Earlier today (October 10), he shared an image on Instagram, further targeting his father.

In the picture, he sat on the floor with 100 dollar bills behind him, spelling out the word “entitled.” His caption read, “Since y’all think $6,700 is sooo much money someone tell my pops I will pay him $6,700 for just 24hr of his time so we can do everything I ever wanted to do with him as a kid [stop light emoji] Red Yellow Green whatever color he like.”

As of now, 50, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, has not responded to his son on social media. This comes as a surprise to many people, as the Power producer is known for calling people out on his platforms.

HNHH will make updates on this topic as they come.