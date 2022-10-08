50 Cent officially finished his child support payments for his oldest son, Marquise Jackson, back in 2017, but that doesn’t mean the 25-year-old is done talking about his financial relationship with his estranged father just yet.

Just a few weeks ago, the younger Jackson joined an Instagram Live session with former rapper Choke No Joke, during which they discussed the terrible impact that child support strife can have on families. “I tell you boy, child support has broken up more families than anything else in the world!” Choke wrote in the caption of a recording of their conversation.

Marquise Jackson attends 2015 BET Hip Hop Awards at Boisfeuillet Jones Atlanta Civic Center on October 9, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

Fif’s eldest told his co-host that, in his opinion, the $6,700/month payday he received from his famous father wasn’t nearly enough to comfortably live in New York City. “You’re talking about a Forbes lister, you’re talking about someone that has problems with everybody, you can’t just live in any neighbourhood,” Marquise explained, sharing his side of the story.

“$81,000 is not a substantial amount of money,” he added. “You can’t just live anywhere. You talking about you got beef with everybody in the industry, you can’t just live anywhere.”

In response, Choke pointed out that if his dad is giving him $6,700, then his mother, Shaniqua Tompkins, must have the other half, which would make his monthly child support total nearly $13,500. He also argued that Jackson’s mother should be responsible for him, but Marquise continued to push his original argument.

“If I told you right now you gotta start your life over right now with $6,700-a-month and rebuild your life, can you do it?” the young man asked as Choke quickly said he could. “Choke, you gotta stop comparing it,” Marquise shot back, “You comparing it to yourself, bro. You’re comparing it to your standard of lifestyle. You can’t do that.”

He continued, “I know what it feels like to have nothing, alright? I had to rebuild my life over with $6,700 a month. $81,000 a year.”

From the sounds of his Instagram caption, Choke is planning to have 50 Cent on another Instagram Live to tell his side of the story. “The mind manipulation and division of father and child by the mother is a conversation that needed to be had because people don’t realize the mental illness that is caused by the separation of Father and Child,” he told his followers earlier this week.

“We go half on a Baby and then it’s the Mother’s child but we are financially responsible without any custodial rights unless by court order. I’m still waiting on 50 to address this before I get deep into it. Marquis told his side and now 50 will tell his.”

Check out the full interview between Marquise Jackson and Choke No Joke below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

[Via]