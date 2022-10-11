The relationship between 50 Cent and his son, Marquise Jackson, has not been the best. From Fif not attending Marquise’s high school graduation to Marquise saying late rapper Pop Smoke was a better musician than his father, the two have not seen eye to eye in years.

Their most recent dispute has revolved around child support payments. When speaking on the monthly $6,700 he received from 50, Marquise stated, “$81,000 is not a substantial amount of money. You can’t just live anywhere. You talking about you got beef with everybody in the industry, you can’t just live anywhere.”

After being ripped apart by internet users who labeled him entitled, the 25-year-old decided to continue. Yesterday (October 10), he hopped on Instagram to give his father a message.

In the picture, he sat on the floor with 100 dollar bills behind him, spelling out the word “entitled.” He wrote, “Since y’all think $6,700 is sooo much money someone tell my pops I will pay him $6,700 for just 24hr of his time so we can do everything I ever wanted to do with him as a kid.”

While several people expressed their opinions under his post, one person took it a step further– Lil Meech. Demetrius Flenory Jr. is an actor who portrays his father, Big Meech of Black Mafia Family, on BMF– a show produced by 50 Cent.

Lil Meech and Fif’s bond might have stemmed from the show, but apparently, it’s stronger than many thought. While 50 has not responded to his son on social media, Lil Meech wasted no time speaking his mind.

He reshared Marquise’s post with his 1.7 million IG followers and wrote, “You Stupid @199viq I’ll Take 5 Over There Myself I Might Even Play Some Games With You.”