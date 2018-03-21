struggles
- MusicLil Tjay Reveals PTSD StrugglesThe rapper took to Twitter to express his pain, but also his perseverance after so many troubling incidents in his life.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Life50 Cent's Oldest Son Marquise Vents About Struggles With $81K/Year Child Support From His Dad$6,700 a month isn't enough to sustain a life in New York City, Fif's son told Choke No Joke during a recent Instagram Live session.By Hayley Hynes
- GramLil Wayne & Nelly Struggle To Figure Out Instagram LiveNelly's sparkly Instagram filter leaves Lil Wayne confused. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureKylie Jenner Reveals She's Having A Tough Time With Postpartum Struggles Following Her Son's Birth"It's not easy mentally, physically, spiritually... It's very hard," the 24-year-old shared.By Hayley Hynes
- BasketballRussell Westbrook Responds To Magic Johnson's Recent CriticismRussell Westbrook says that Magic Johnson is "entitled to his opinion" after his recent criticism.By Cole Blake
- SportsLeBron James Explains Lakers' Preseason Woes: "It’s Going To Be A Process"LeBron James says the Lakers' preseason struggles are a result of adjusting to a new offensive system.By Cole Blake
- FootballBengals HC Defends Ja'Marr Chase Despite Preseason StrugglesBengals coaches defended Ja'Marr Chase after the rookie receiver's preseason struggles.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureLil Wayne Speaks Candidly About Mental Health & Past Suicide AttemptLil Wayne got candid about his struggles with mental health in a new interview.By Cole Blake
- SportsSerena Williams Gets Real About The Struggles Of MotherhoodSerena Williams got candid about the challenges she faces as both a mother and a professional athlete in an Instagram post on Friday.By Lynn S.
- MoviesBen Affleck Feared He'd Drink Himself "To Death" If He Stayed As BatmanBen Affleck opened up about his reasons for stepping down as Batman. His friends worried he'd drink himself "to death."By Cole Blake
- SportsKyrie Irving Challenges Nets Players Amid Recent StrugglesThe Nets have been struggling as of late.By Alexander Cole
- SportsCarmelo Anthony Comments On Struggling To Find NBA Contract: WatchCarmelo still can't catch a break.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLe'Veon Bell Speaks Out On Jets Struggles Amid Trade Rumors: WatchBell is making sure fans know his intentions.By Alexander Cole
- SportsQuavo Pleas With Falcons To Make Him Their Starting QB: WatchThe Falcons are 1-5 this season.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDwyane Wade Sounds Off On Carmelo Anthony's NBA StrugglesWade wants to see his friend prosper.By Alexander Cole
- SportsRussell Westbrook Blames Himself For Thunder's StrugglesWestbrook hasn't been happy with how he's been performing lately.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJamal Murray Receives "48-Point" Game Ball Kyrie Irving Chucked Into CrowdWhat would you do with seconds on the clock, 2 points away from 50?By Devin Ch
- MusicAriana Grande Cancels Show In Wake Of Mac Miller's Death For "Personal Turmoil"The healing process continues.By Zaynab
- MusicLil Wayne & The Dream Are Absent Baby Daddies: Nivea Reveals Her Personal Struggles"It's just been a really trying time as an artist."By Zaynab
- InterviewsHBO's Robin Williams Documentary Details The Late Comedian's Difficult LifeHBO honours Robin Williams' legacy. By David Saric
- MusicIggy Azalea Performs "Savior" On Late Late Show, Debuts Pink HairIggy Azalea slays Late Late Show in a fabulous pink do.By Devin Ch