Shaniqua Tompkins, who shares a child with 50 Cent, has accused the rapper of allegedly assaulting his ex, Daphne Joy. Taking to Instagram Live on Monday night for a new series she's starting called, The Unspoken, Tompkins alleged that there was a domestic violence case being built against him in California that she declined to testify in.

“We all know the Diddy trial is going on and we all know my son’s father is not happy with it. But what Daphne is doing is indicative of her character. It’s been rumored and known for years that she has been a call girl from Vegas. That’s known. And he knew that when he beat her up in California,” she alleged, as noted by Vibe. “It was a domestic violence case in California. [Joy] tried to contact me to testify in that case. They contacted my child support attorneys for me to testify in Daphne Joy’s domestic violence case, which I declined."

She went on to explain that she was not on good terms with Joy at the time. “I’m a mother first and I’m a woman, but during the duration of the relationship between her and 50, she gave me so much shade and she was trolling me along with him. Like she thought she was superior and she thought her and her child were superior to Marquise and I," Tompkins said.

50 Cent and Daphne Joy dated from 2011 to 2012. During that time, they welcomed a son together named Sire.

Read More: Ja Rule Relentlessly Trolls 50 Cent With Diddy Trial Speculation

50 Cent & Marquise Jackson

50 Cent and Shaniqua Tompkins both share the rapper's eldest son, Marquise Jackson. He and 50 made headlines, earlier this week, by trading shots on social media on Father's Day. Marquise posted a picture of a fake betting slip taking odds on whether his dad would post a picture with him in celebration of the holiday. “Oh it’s Father’s Day,” he wrote in the caption. “Happy Father’s Day to all the real ones! I’m watching my bet and it ain’t looking too good [facepalm emoji] I got the over… We all know this the day for photo ops. The Day ain’t over yet FINISH STRONG… GET ON YOUR JOB [muscle emoji, laughing emoji].”