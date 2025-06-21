50 Cent Uses Old Flame Vivica A Fox To Fire Back At Abuse Allegations

50 Cent Fires Back Abuse Allegations Hip Hop News
Jan 31, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Rapper 50 Cent watches during the game between the Houston Rockets and the New Orleans Pelicans at Toyota Center. Troy Taormina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Shaniqua Tompkins, the mother of one of 50 Cent's children, recently alleged that he abused her and Daphne Joy emotionally and physically.

The mother of one of 50 Cent's children, Shaniqua Tompkins, recently alleged that she experienced physical and emotional abuse at the hands of the mogul. During an Instagram Live episode of her series “The Unspoken," she accused him of hitting her while she was pregnant with their son, assaulting her in front of her daughter, and more.

“Because he was abusive. He still is abusive," Tompkins alleged when asked why she left the rapper. “Emotionally, physically, he is abusive.”

She even alleged that 50 Cent abused the mother of his other child, Daphne Joy, and that she was asked to testify in her case against him. Tompkins claims she declined due to her own issues with Joy. “She gave me so much shade, and she was trolling me along with him,” she alleged. “[Joy] thought her and her child were going to be superior to Marquise and I. So I said, I’ll sit this one out.”

50 Cent Fat Joe
NBA: All Star Celebrity Game-Shannon at Stephen A
Feb 16, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Team Shannon coach 50 Cent on the red carpet before the All Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

50 Cent has yet to address the allegations directly, but he did throw some shade Tompkins' way in a recent post about another one of his exes, Vivica A. Fox. "Man it’s been 22 years," he wrote on Instagram earlier this week, as captured by AllHipHop. "👀 she gotta find something to do Vivica booty was so good I forgot the address. 🏃‍♂️💨 got right the f### up outta there. LOL 😆 THIS SH!T BE CRAZY @50centaction."

These aren't the only allegations 50 Cent is involved in these days, however. He's also named in former hype man Terrance "T.A." Dixon's $20 million lawsuit against Fat Joe. In the suit, Dixon alleges that Fat Joe once "ordered a hit" on Fif.

50 Cent has since addressed these allegations on Instagram. "These baseless, accusations and claims are not credible," he alleged earlier today. "I’m sorry joe has to endure the public scrutiny and damage to his reputation. THIS A STICK UP !."

