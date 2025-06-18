50 Cent Defends Tyler Perry After Shocking $260 Million Sexual Assault Lawsuit

An actor on Tyler Perry's popular TV series, "The Oval," is accusing him of alleged sexual assault in a massive lawsuit.

50 Cent poked fun at Tyler Perry on Instagram, Wednesday, while coming to his defense after actor Derek Dixon filed a $260 million sexual assault lawsuit against him. Dixon, whose best known for his role on Perry's popular TV series, The Oval, claims the filmmaker allegedly subjected him to "sexual harassment, assault and battery, and professional retaliation” for spurning his advances, according to The New York Times.

In an initial post, 50 shared an AI-generated image of him and Perry with the caption: "Did that b!tch just say what I think he said ? Nah we ain’t jacking this sh*t gang! No Way." A few hours later, he dropped another post, this time featuring an an AI-generated image of Kat Williams. “Tyler that case bullsh*t don’t worry about that, worry about this [ninja] here!” 50 wrote, as caught by AllHipHop. “He gonna have a field day with this sh*t. LOL.”

It's not the first time 50 Cent has celebrated Tyler Perry on social media. Coincidently, he called out Perry's critics on social media, earlier this month. “Hey I think anyone who talks bad about Tyler Perry should die. I mean we are all gonna die, but you should die now!" he wrote on Instagram on Sunday.

Tyler Perry Lawsuit Allegations

As for the lawsuit, Dixon claims he gave Perry his phone number back in 2019 in hopes that a friendship between them would help his career. Shortly afterward, Perry began allegedly sending him sexually suggestive text messages, which Dixon attempted to dissuade. At one point in 2021, Perry invited him to his house after offering him a role in The Oval. There, he allegedly groped him.

Perry's attorney, Matthew Boyd, said in a statement to TMZ: "This is an individual who got close to Tyler Perry for what now appears to be nothing more than setting up a scam. But Tyler will not be shaken down and we are confident these fabricated claims of harassment will fail.”

