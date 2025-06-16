While they haven't worked together yet, 50 Cent consistently rallies for Tyler Perry on social media.

The Power creator sparked conversation after posting an AI-generated photo of the two, paired with a jarring caption: “Hey I think anyone who talks bad about Tyler Perry should die. I mean we are all gonna die, but you should die now!”

The post startled some fans, though longtime followers of 50’s blunt, provocative style weren’t shocked. While he didn’t name a target, the timing aligns with the criticism Perry has faced following the release of his new film Straw, which stars Taraji P. Henson.

Henson and 50 have had their issues in the past, but the film mogul has shown the actress the utmost respect. They also discussed the possibility of working together in the future.

Though Straw performed well, some detractors resurfaced familiar claims that Perry profits from Black trauma. That narrative has followed him for years, often clashing with his message of empowerment.

50 Cent & Tyler Perry

50 Cent clearly had no interest in watching Perry face that heat alone. Though their creative styles are worlds apart—Perry centers faith and family while 50 dives into crime and power—they share core values. Both champion ownership, creative control, and unapologetic Black storytelling in industries that rarely embrace it.

Their bond has grown publicly over time. 50 has praised Perry’s Atlanta studio as a blueprint for Black excellence.

Perry, in turn, respects 50’s media dominance, particularly through the G-Unit TV empire. They’ve exchanged support on social media, attended events together, and celebrated each other’s milestones.

In 2022, 50 stepped into Mo’Nique’s public conflict with Perry, urging him to resolve their issues and help her return to the spotlight. Rather than ignoring the suggestion, Perry reportedly responded positively. It showed that men value transparency, even behind the scenes.

Their relationship reflects more than mutual admiration—it’s solidarity and strategy. Both climbed to success outside the traditional system, facing scrutiny and industry resistance along the way.