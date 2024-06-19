50 Cent Refutes Claim That He's Business Rivals With Tyler Perry

It's all good between the moguls.

50 Cent has built a media empire over the last two decades. He may not be topping the charts anymore as a rapper, but his production companies have been wildly successful. He recently sold a documentary about his least-favorite mogul, Diddy, to Netflix. The G-Unit founder is also launching G-Unit film and TV studios, which will become the second-largest black-owned studio in the world. The Root suggested that 50 might be edging in on Tyler Perry's territory, but the rapper was quick to set the record straight.

The Root posted the headline "50 Cent Gearing Up To Be A Tyler Perry Rival?" on June 17. 50 Cent then responded to the headline on Instagram. "I’m doing great but you’re getting it f*cked up," he wrote in the caption. "If you think me and Tyler will be at odds at any point." The rapper revealed that the opposite is actually true. Tyler Perry, the brain behind dozens of successful films, is actually helping 50 Cent to get his studio off the ground. "He’s helping me, already going out of his way to aid my progress," he stated. "So in the nicest way, cut the sh*t."

50 Cent Revealed That He's Working Alongside Perry

50 Cent has no problem beefing with people. He's been doing it since before he got famous. His first big song was literally about robbing rappers who were richer than him. It's worth noting, because if he goes out of his way to state there's no beef, then it's pretty convincing. Those who have been keeping up with 50's business moves won't be surprised by the fact that he's working with Perry. The rapper mentioned Tyler Perry during a recent Power screening in New York.