tyler perry studios
- TVTyler Perry: A Trailblazer In Black Cinema & EntertainmentHe’s defied all the odds created a blossoming media empire.By Demi Phillips
- CrimeTyler Perry Studios Receives Bomb Threat, Man Arrested Speaks Out: ReportHe claims that the studio stole his idea and promised to share his side of the story regarding the arrest.By Erika Marie
- TVNetflix's February Releases: New Movies & TV ShowsCheck out this month’s new Netflix releases.By Jordan Schenkman
- Pop CultureTyler Perry To Be Recognized At Upcoming Oscars CeremonyThe academy will recognize the film studio owner for his humanitarian efforts reaching outside of Hollywood. By Madusa S.
- MoviesWhoopi Goldberg Will Return For Tyler Perry-Produced "Sister Act 3" On Disney+Seasoned actress Whoopi Goldberg will officially be returning to her breakout role as Deloris van Cartier for "Sister Act 3," which is slated to arrive on Disney+ and be produced by Tyler Perry.By Keenan Higgins
- TVTyler Perry Officially Announces "House Of Payne" Revival For BETThe show is currently filming at Tyler Perry Studios and will debut on BET this summer.By Keenan Higgins
- MoviesTyler Perry Avoids Oscars Diversity Talk: "I Don't Want To Focus On It"He's just minding his business in the ATL.By Erika Marie
- MoviesTyler Perry Gives Former Inmate Job After He Served 13 YearsDarrell Hall was sentenced to life for possession with intent to distribute two grams of cocaine.By Erika Marie
- TVSteve Harvey Revamps Daytime Talk Show As Facebook Watch SeriesHe's not giving up that easily.By Erika Marie
- MoviesTyler Perry Announces His Netflix Debut With Thriller "A Fall From Grace"Tyler Perry's coming to Netflix. By Chantilly Post
- MoviesWatch A Tour Of Tyler Perry's Massive Studio Compound In AtlantaThis place is wild.By Noah C
- Pop CultureWill Smith & Jada Pinkett Share Vlog Of Their Trip To Tyler Perry's Studio OpeningWill was honoured with a soundstage named after him. By Noah C
- GramWill Smith Shares Funny Video With Eddie Murphy, Martin Lawrence, & Wesley SnipesTracy Morgan stopped by to say hello, too.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTyler Perry Explains How He & Spike Lee Squashed Their BeefThe beef is history. By Chantilly Post
- MusicT.I. Shares Photo With His Biggest "Crushes" And His WifeI'm sure Tiny understands. By Noah C
- GossipBeyoncé's Nose In New Photos Has People Speculating That She's Pregnant AgainStop doing this! By Noah C
- GramBow Wow Bragged About Tyler Perry's Party & Got Flamed For ItBow Wow was most excited to see Bill Clinton.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBeyoncé Rocks Dazzling Gold Dress To Tyler Perry Studios' Launch PartyWow.By Noah C
- Gram50 Cent Hilariously Reacts To Tyler Perry's Personalized, Electronic InvitationNo doubt he's impressed.By Erika Marie
- MusicTyler Perry Denies Reunion Show With Juelz Santana Despite Prison Delay: ReportJuelz Santana may have finessed his wording to make it seem he's working with Tyler Perry.By Aron A.