Tyler Perry has become one of the most revered entertainment industry icons. He boasts a highly successful three-decade career covering both the stage and the screen. Perry’s work spans a multitude of plays, movies, genres, and formats, and when he’s not behind the camera, he’s right in front of it. From theatrical characters to one very lovable slapstick favorite, there’s very little he cannot portray.

The filmmaker is also the recipient of numerous accolades. He is widely regarded as a formidable entity in the Black community. His most exceptional moments of recognition include receiving the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award from the Academy Awards, as well as being inducted into the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame. Perry also may just become the next owner of Black Entertainment Television (BET). His contributions to Black entertainment as a whole have been truly exceptional over the years.

Difficult Childhood & Early Beginnings

Before finding success with his plays and movies, Tyler Perry suffered a rollercoaster of emotions as a child. He has been very vocal about the many traumas he endured during his youth. Born Emmitt Perry Jr., he would later change his name at 16 to Tyler in order to distance himself from his abusive, alcoholic father. Perry revealed that his father beat him constantly and was sexually abusive to others. Furthermore, Perry himself was the victim of sexual abuse by numerous adults in his life.

His only source of refuge from the many pains he suffered was going to church with his mother every week. The church has become an active part of many of Tyler Perry’s movies, series, and plays. A DNA test later revealed that Emmitt Perry Sr. was not Tyler’s biological father. After a rough upbringing, the media titan found solace in writing in his twenties, which led to his first successful play, I Know I’ve Been Changed.

Tyler Perry’s Breakthrough

By the early nineties, Tyler Perry worked tirelessly to get his plays in front of the right audiences. In September 1999, Perry debuted the now-beloved character Mable “Madea” Simmons. Madea would later become a cultural icon and a staple of Black cinema. The character has appeared in over 20 productions across film, television, and on stage, as well as animated projects.

His first movie, Diary of a Mad Black Woman, is a cult classic, especially among African American households. From 2006 onwards, Perry began to both direct and write successful films. His most notable films as a director, writer, and producer include: Daddy’s Little Girls, Why Did I Get Married?, I Can Do All Bad By Myself, For Colored Girls, Acrimony, and A Fall From Grace. Perry also co-produced the Oscar-winning drama Precious alongside Lee Daniels and longtime friend and partner Oprah Winfrey.

Partnership With Oprah

In 2012, Tyler Perry partnered with Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) to create multiple scripted television programs for the network. The most popular series he’s created for OWN is undoubtedly The Haves and the Have Nots, which ran for eight seasons and 196 episodes between 2013 and 2021. The Haves and the Have Nots was a huge success for the network, and was praised for its highly inclusive casting diversity.

Tyler Perry Studios

Perry is the founder and owner of Tyler Perry Studios, one of the largest film production studios in the United States. With over $900 million in revenue, Perry cemented himself as a leading job producer in Atlanta and the U.S. The studio has accommodated the filming of some highly successful blockbusters over the years. Scenes from the movies Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Red Notice, and A Jazzman’s Blues were shot in Tyler Perry Studios. The upcoming Blade movie featuring Mahershala Ali will also have scenes shot in the famous studio.

Life Outside Of Entertainment

Tyler Perry has been very open about his personal life while staying relatively private. Themes of forgiveness, love, and grace heavily influenced his earlier works. While his newer projects still maintain many of these themes, they’re much more expansive today. However, most of his work still shows his love for the Black church. Tyler Perry is a devout Christian. Additionally, Perry dated Ethiopian model Gelila Bekele from 2009 until 2020. Together, they share a son, Aman Tyler Perry. The media mogul is also a supporter of many charities and has been noted for his many philanthropic contributions and endeavors.

