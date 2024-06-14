50 Cent Gives Massive Updates On "Power Book IV: Force" Season 3 & Franchise's Future

While "Power Book IV: Force" will wrap up with its third season, 50 Cent and series star Joseph Sikora have much more planned ahead.

50 Cent and Power series star Joseph Sikora, who plays Tommy, have some bittersweet but nonetheless exciting news when it comes to the future of the franchise. Moreover, on Thursday (June 13), the G-Unit mogul uploaded a video of Sikora on set of Power Book IV: Force, and his remarks on the television empire are quite interesting. This show's third season will be its last, but he hinted at there being many more surprises and developments for the franchise's future, so it seems like die-hard fans and longtime viewers won't be seeing the end of the Power universe just yet.

"This was the perfect opportunity to stay true to our artistic vision and make this the final chapter in Tommy’s journey in Chicago. But don’t worry, Tommy’s journey is far from over with. We’re just getting warmed up. I can’t wait to show you what we have planned next," Joseph Sikora said of 50 Cent's Power Book IV: Force. "Tune in, because ghosts never die, and power never ends," he added towards the end of the clip below, setting the stage for a lot more room for the franchise to grow despite some current controversies around lawsuits and life-threatening drug kingpins.

50 Cent & Joseph Sikora Have Big News

Furthermore, this also comes amid the announcement that Power Book II: Ghost will end with its fourth season, so some fans think that there will be a big new spinoff announcement soon. Regardless, 50 Cent is happy and grateful to enjoy the current ride and have a blast while he waits for what's next, as his caption for this announcement indicated. "Im glad all the fans have been so supportive of FORCE,” he shared on IG. “We have more heat coming, my Power Universe is still expanding… wait till you see what I have up my sleeve, you haven’t seen the last of Tommy."

Meanwhile, 50 Cent also has projects to look forward to outside of the Power universe, such as the upcoming crime doc TikTok Star Murders. There's a lot on his plate, but it seems like he's having a grand old time amid all the chaos, success, and kick-offs. Maybe Power is closer to its end than its beginning, but it's clear that they have such a rich world to tell stories within. Hopefully fans get the satisfying conclusions that they deserve and get more material to look forward to.

