50 Cent Addresses Backlash Over Michael Rainey Jr. Comments In Another Deleted Post

"Power Book II: Ghost" Season 4 New York City Premiere
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attends the "Power Book II: Ghost" Season 4 New York City Premiere on June 06, 2024 in New York City.
50 Cent has deleted another post about the situation.

50 Cent has addressed the backlash he's been receiving on social media regarding his Instagram post about Michael Rainey Jr.'s recent sexual assault allegation. After the Power actor claimed TyTy James’s younger sister groped him inappropriately during an appearance on the streamer's broadcast, 50 downplayed the severity of the situation. “Wait sexual assault [worried face emoji] from a male perspective, this was an aggressive advance. LOL, HE’s fine no charges are being pressed [man-shrugging emoji],” 50 wrote in an Instagram caption.

Amid ample backlash from his followers, 50 deleted the post and uploaded a new statement, writing: “I registered that as a form of flattery. I have accepted that from female fans my whole career but ok right guys put her in jail! whatever floats your boat.” Eventually, he ended up deleting that post as well.

50 Cent & Michael Rainey Jr. Attend "Power" Season 5 Premiere

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 28: Omari Hardwick, Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson, Michael Rainey Jr. attends the "POWER" Season 5 Premiere at Radio City Music Hall on June 28, 2018, in New York City.

Rainey first reflected on the incident in a statement on his Instagram Story, earlier this week. “I am still in shock and don’t fully know how to process what happened last night. This is an unfortunate situation that I do not condone in any way. I can’t take it lightly because I know I would be in serious trouble if the roles were reversed,” Rainey wrote. “The fact is sexual assault is never okay, regardless of gender or status. We’re all human, and we should respect each other. Most importantly, we should always respect ourselves.” Check out 50's response to the allegations below.

50 Cent Addresses Backlash To Latest Post

TyTy James has already apologized for the incident, admitting his younger sister's actions were "completely wrong and out of line." Be on the lookout for further updates on 50 Cent as well as Michael Rainey Jr. on HotNewHipHop.

