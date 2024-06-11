50 Cent Catches Heat For Clowning On Michael Rainey Jr. Situation

50 deleted the his jokes after receiving backlash.

50 Cent has been under fire for his callous remarks regarding Power star Michael Rainey Jr. getting groped on a livestream. Following the actor, 23, being sexually assaulted by the streamer's younger sister during an appearance on TyTy James' Twitch livestream, 50 had a reaction to the incident in an Instagram post that has since been removed on Monday, June 10. 50 Cent was unsurprisingly dismissive of the incident and said in the deleted post, “Wait sexual assault [frowning face emoji] from a male perspective this was an aggressive advance. LOL HE’s fine no charges are being pressed.” Many social media users have pointed out that 50’s mindset is pretty messed up.

The live-streamed video appears to show the 23-year-old performer getting touched. In a scene where TyTy James' sister appears to touch the Power Book II: Ghost star in the crotch, Michael Rainey Jr. displays a noticeable discomfort. He commented n the incident yesterday. He said, “I am still in shock and don’t fully know how to process what happened last night. This is an unfortunate situation that I do not condone in any way. I can’t take it lightly because I know I would be in serious trouble if the roles were reversed.” 50 Cent did not take the incident seriously. Even though it was one of the stars of his show who was assaulted.

50 Cent Catches Flack For Not Taking Michael Raney jr Incident Seriously

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson speaks onstage during the “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 4 New York City Premiere on June 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for STARZ)

Michael Rainey Jr said in his statement yesterday, “The fact is, sexual assault is never okay, regardless of gender or status. We’re all human and we should respect each other. Most importantly, we should respect ourselves always.” In addition, TyTy expressed regret to Rainey Jr. for the events during the livestream. Additionally, he said, “My little sister was completely wrong and out of line. What she did was very inappropriate and unacceptable. I am truly embarrassed and disgusted by her actions.” TyTy concluded, “I will take extreme precautions with future streams to avoid similar issues and have banned her from participating in future streams. I do not condone any type of assault.”