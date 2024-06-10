Michael Rainey Jr. Breaks Silence On Being Groped On Video By Streamer's Sister

The Power star responds to the unfortunate incident.

A video of Michael Rainey Jr. taken during TyTy James' livestream went viral on Monday, June 10. The video from the webcast seems to show the 23-year-old entertainer being groped. Michael Rainey Jr. looks visibly uncomfortable in a scenario where TyTy James' sister seems to touch the Power Book II: Ghost star in the crotch area. After the incident, Michael Rainey Jr. spoke up. He remains stunned, and he describes the touching as an "unfortunate situation." It's unclear what will happen next.

The host of Thetylilshow spoke with his live chat audience about the incident. “Word to my mother, I’m trying to literally ignore the s### but I’m getting texts, the energy shifted and n##### just got up and left,” TyTy James said in a live video message. The social media personality also stated, “This is your crib. It’s about hospitality that means everything. Stop telling me to ignore it because when I tried to ignore it y’all dick-riders were spamming it.” On Monday, Tylil took a step back and disassociated himself from his sister's actions, but it might be too late.

Michael Rainey Jr. Responds To What Happened On Stream

“At this point, everyone has seen the video circulating online,” Rainey, 23, wrote via his Instagram Stories on Monday, June 10. “I am still in shock and don’t fully know how to process what happened last night. This is an unfortunate situation that I do not condone in any way. I can’t take it lightly because I know I would be in serious trouble if the roles were reversed.” He continued, “The fact is, sexual assault is never okay, regardless of gender or status.” Michael Rainey Jr. continued in his statement. “We’re all human and we should respect each other. Most importantly, we should always respect ourselves.”